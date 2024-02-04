Woman receives brain implant to treat epilepsy and obsessive-compulsive disorder

PORTLAND — American Amber Pearson used to wash her hands until they bled, terrified by the idea of ​​contaminating herself with everyday objects, one of the many behaviors provoked by her obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD).

But the repetitive rituals of his condition were largely relegated to his memory, thanks to a revolutionary brain implant that is being used to treat both his epilepsy and OCD.

“I’m really present in my daily life and that’s amazing. Before, I was constantly inside my head worrying about my compulsions,” the 34-year-old said.

Brain implants recently made headlines with the announcement by tycoon Elon Musk – head of network which scientists hope will make it possible for people to control a smartphone by barely thinking about it.

brain stimulation

But the idea of ​​inserting a device into the brain is not new, and doctors have known for decades that precisely applied electrical stimulation can affect the way the brain works.

This deep brain stimulation is used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other conditions that affect movement, including epilepsy.

The doctors who acted in Pearson’s case offered him the 32-millimeter device to treat his epileptic seizures, trusting that it would be able to detect the activity that generates these episodes and send a pulse that would allow them to interfere with them.

It was then that Pearson herself had an enlightened flash to make her contribution.

“It was his idea to say, ‘Well, you’re going to go into my brain and put this wire, and I have OCD, can you just put a wire in for OCD?'” recalled neurosurgeon Ahmed Raslan, who performed the procedure at the Oregon Health and Science University, in Portland, on the American west coast.

“And fortunately, we took that suggestion seriously,” he said.

Treatment for epilepsy

There have previously been some studies on the use of deep brain stimulation in people with OCD, but, according to Raslan, it has never been combined with epilepsy treatment.

Doctors worked with Pearson to see exactly what happens in her brain when she gets caught in an obsessive loop.

The technique involved exposing her to known stressors (in this case, seafood consumption) and recording the electrical pulses.

Thus, they were able to effectively isolate the brain activity associated with their OCD.

They could then configure their implant to react to that specific signal.

Esperanza

The dual-function device now monitors brain activity associated with both epilepsy and OCD.

It is “the only device in the world that treats two diseases,” Raslan highlighted.

“And it is programmed independently. Therefore, the epilepsy program is different from the OCD program,” he said.

It is an advance that he believes could only emerge from outside the scientific field.

“This is the first time in the world that this has been done. Normally we think of devices for OCD or epilepsy. This idea is something out of the ordinary and could only come from a patient,” said the neurosurgeon.

Pearson, for his part, had to wait eight months after the 2019 procedure to see any noticeable difference in his behavior.

But gradually, the habitual rituals that wore her down and took eight or nine hellish hours each day since her adolescence began to diminish. And her life became normal.

Raslan noted that a study is now underway at the University of Pennsylvania to see how the use of this technique can be expanded, potentially offering hope to some of the 2.5 million people in the United States who suffer from OCD.

Source: With information from AFP