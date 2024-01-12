Woman rides electric scooter on Miami highway

A woman was recorded while driving a electric scooter on a Miami highwayheading to the city center.

The video was shared on the Only in Dade Instagram profile, where it accumulated dozens of comments and criticism because such reckless attitudes can cause fatal accidents on roads like these.

The woman was driving her electric scooter on the Miami highway without wearing a helmet or any other type of protection. He broke all the laws and was not even able to signal when changing lanes.

The young woman was driving her vehicle on a fast lane, endangering her life and that of other drivers traveling on this important highway.

A similar case occurred in January 2023 when an elderly man left to ride an electric scooter and began to travel in the wrong direction on a highway in the city of Okeechobee, Florida.