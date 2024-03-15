Woman suffers serious injuries after defending her dog from a pit bull attack in West Palm Beach

A woman was bitten several times by a pit bull that attacked her Yorkie dog and required medical attention for the injuries suffered.

The incident occurred on Monday in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven located at 2100 45th Street, in West Palm Beach.

The victim was walking with her dog Pochita when she saw a white and brown pitbull that was loose pounce fiercely on her pet.

The owner immediately reacted to protect the Yorkie, grabbed him and held him in her arms, but she could not prevent the pitbull from throwing her to the ground and biting her on her legs and arms, where she suffered serious injuries.

The owner of the dog is called Liliana Marbles, is 35 years old and resides in Miami. He was able to save his life thanks to two passers-by who managed to get the dog off of him and called 911.

“I saw the dog with a piece of my arm practically,” he told Telemundo.

“I grabbed it with this arm and lifted it high. As I lifted it high, the beast of a dog bit me here, stood on top of me, made these scratches and I fell,” he detailed.

A video released by Local 10 allows you to see a police officer applying a tourniquet to his arm to stop the bleeding.

The pit bull’s owner arrived at the scene on her bicycle and tried to flee with the animal, but both she and her dog were detained.

West Palm Beach Police spokesman Mike Jachels confirmed that she “had the dog on a leash, but apparently it somehow managed to get loose while the victim was walking her mini Yorkie.”

According to what he said, the first agent who arrived picked up the dog and put it in the patrol car. “Subsequently, he administered first aid to the victim by placing a tourniquet on the severely injured arm,” he said.

Minutes later, Liliana was taken to the hospital where she underwent two operations on her arm. As of Thursday, she remained hospitalized.

“My dog ​​was born the day before my mother died. I named her Pochita because that was my mother’s name. Imagine if I was like this and my dog ​​also died, what would I do? I don’t think I could have survived another loss.” , she said through tears.

A fundraising campaign was created online on the GoFundMe platform to help cover medical expenses.

The Department of Animal Care and Control took the pit bull away while authorities investigate the attack.