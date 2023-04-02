Woman was buried alive after being kidnapped, but she survived!

Organized crime has no mercy on anyone, now they decided to bury a women alive after kidnapping and assaulting her, all this happened to the southeast Brazilin Minas Gerais, where it was announced last Thursday that the victim spent at least 10 hours in a grave, shocking!

In The Truth News We reveal that the burial took place in the Visconde do Río Branco municipal cemetery, where the managers noticed on March 28 that one of the vertical tombs was sealed with fresh cement and some bricks, which alerted them and they decided to call the police, who upon arriving and approaching the niche heard a cry for help, for that reason, they had to break the wall and remove the woman, according to the statement:

“…he had head injuries and several cuts on his body.”

It is worth mentioning that the woman seems to have improved her health situation, however, until last Thursday, March 30, she was still hospitalized, this reminds us when a passenger was kidnapped in the GAM, luckily, in both cases the victims lived to tell the tale .

What are the reasons for the kidnapping?

The woman spent 10 hours buried alive. Photo: oaxaca.digital



The woman was kidnapped in a drug and weapons fight that was carried out by some members of a criminal group who, according to commissioner Diego Candian Alves, carried out these acts as “revenge.”

It is worth mentioning that the kidnapping was perpetrated by two hooded men who arrived at the woman’s house and who not only attacked her, but also her husband, who luckily managed to escape. The offenders are believed to be between 22 and 20 years of age.

For child exploitation, child prostitution and illegal adoption, among many other reasons, and despite the fact that this is more common than is believed, in Mexico even these crimes have not been controlled, since the government rarely provides support to families who suffer these tragedies and does not apply policies that really protect girls, boys and women from these crimes.

With information from www.excelsior.com.mx