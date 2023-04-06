Woman was found injured in Torvalla – now a man is charged with attempted murder

It was at the end of January this year that a woman, also in her 40s, was found injured outdoors in Torvalla. A man was arrested and later detained on suspicion of attempted murder.

The man is now charged with attempted murder. According to the indictment, he allegedly tried to kill the woman by stabbing her several times with a knife. The act is described as “extremely reckless” and part of the motive must have been to restore the man’s honor.

In questioning, the man has admitted the course of events, but denies attempted murder as he believes that he did not intend to kill the woman.

This is what the police said in January after the woman was found injured: