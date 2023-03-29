Women’s Champions League live ticker: Arsenal WFC vs. FC Bayern

Bayern’s women won the first leg against top club Arsenal in the Champions League. Now it’s about getting into the semi-finals. The game in the live ticker.

The FC Bayern women won the quarter-final first leg of the Champions League in the Allianz Arena 1-0 against Arsenal. Lea Schüller scored the goal. Now the second leg in England is coming up. Can the Munich women make it to the semifinals?

You can follow the game in the live ticker here:

53. Minute – Foord passes two opponents. Then their ball is cleared – Bayern shows more commitment than in the first half.

51. Minute – But: Again Arsenal manages to advance in the direction of the Bayern goal. Glódís Viggósdóttir clears directly with his head in an unusual way and then has to be checked briefly. Then it goes on.

47. Minute – Bayern still need a goal to be able to at least reach extra time with a possible equalizer. The team seems to be aware of that too.

46. Minute – And on we go.

half-time break – The Bavarians show too little, are too passive and can count themselves lucky with the 2-0 win over Arsenal. The chances of the hostesses could also be 5-0.

45. Minute – …whereas Bayern just can’t get into the duels.

45. Minute – And another chance for Arsenal. Almost no attack by the hosts takes place without Blackstenius. Her self-confidence seems to be spreading to the team too…

44. Minute – Now there is also the first yellow card on the Bayern side for Franziska Kett.

42. Minute – FC Bayern is just playing to finally get into the break. Coach Straus could make a change or two for the second half.

40. Minute – What a chance for Arsenal. Blackstenius had the 3-0 on his feet. But it just wasn’t enough.

38. Minute – …Arsenal’s defender Rafaelle fouls Lea Schüller, the goalscorer from the first leg, and is shown a yellow card.

37. Minute – Bayern have the game under control a little better than in the last few minutes. However, it is not enough to attack. Then…

31. Minute – Again and again it is the Arsenal players who exude danger. The women of FC Bayern can’t find any solutions and are struggling. The third goal almost fell.

26. Minute – Stina Blackstenius ice cold! She makes it 2-0 with a header from a Katie McCabe cross. Now the Munich women are under pressure. They are now 1-0 down from the first leg.

24. Minute – Again, the women of FC Bayern made a mistake in the structure. Klara Bühl is just about there. But things are not going well for the players from Munich.

20. Minute – The Bavarians were too careless for a moment. A ball loss in the build-up ultimately leads to the receipt: Frida Manuum’s 1-0. A real dream goal. That had already been hinted at by the high Arsenal pressing.

18. Minute – Foord is back again: corner for Arsenal women. Due to a misunderstanding among the players, however, this is also without profit.

16. Minute – This is also shown by the first yellow card of the game, which sees substitute Wubben-Moy directly after a foul on Lena Magull.

12. Minute – Lotte Wubben-Moy is now in the game for Little. Both teams give nothing, fight with passion.

11. Minute – Bitter for the hosts: Little has to leave the field after the action due to injury. That means change for Arsenal.