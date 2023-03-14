Women’s MX League: Another Tigers loss, Katty Martinez’s hat-trick and Necaxa’s first win

Mid tournament! The Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil continues its march with many goals in between. On Matchday 9 alone, América and Rayadas thrashed Atlas and Pachuca respectively to remain two of the top three teams in the tournament.

Chivas accompanies them after defeating Querétaro in the reopening of the Alameda Olympic Stadium; Yes, Roosters also paid a penalty in the Women’s MX League. For their part, Tigres Femenil and Bravas recorded their third defeat of the tournament, but remain in Liguilla positions.

And the big surprise of Matchday 9 was Necaxa, who won after 198 days of drought. Las Centellas recorded their last win on August 22, 2022 and since then they had a rather sad walk in the Women’s MX League. Now, they beat Cruz Azul at home and there were even tears of happiness.

Sopitas.com

América shone with 3 goals from Katty Martínez

Ángel Villacampa’s Águilas suffered for a couple of games in the Clausura 2023, but they got up to score lots of goals. The best offensive of the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil thrashed again; now to Atlas, and he even excelled with some casualties.

katty martinez He is making the most of his minutes and added 3 scores to his personal account. Meanwhile, Natalia Mauleón and Sarah Luebbert They showed a great level and connection to seal the seventh cream-blue victory of the campaign.

Necaxa won for the first time in the Clausura 2023 of the Liga MX Femenil

Las Centellas are a clear example of the steps that remain to be taken in the Women’s MX League. The hydrocálido team lost its first 8 games of the Clausura 2023 to consummate Necaxa’s worst start in the Women’s MX League; however, victory finally came.

Cruz Azul entered the Victoria Stadium just a few hours after the board of directors thanked DT Nicolás Morales and Cecilia Cabrera, coach of the Under 18s, commanded the celestial ones.

The match was defined in a set piece play, which started from midfield. Samantha Calvillo finished off with her head after a looong center and it was more than enough for joy to explode and even the tears in the Necaxa players.

Tigres lives its third tournament with 3 losses

Tigres Femenil got used to dominating the Liga MX Femenil, so any different moment causes concern. The university team and current champion reached 3 defeats so far in Clausura 2023 when visiting Tijuana, for which reason he lost ground again to the leaders of the campaign.

Renae Cuéllar and Dulce Alvarado sealed a golden victory for Xolos; nevertheless, the reflectors focused on the irregularity of the Amazons (and here we explain the reasons in detail). Between defensive errors and lack of forcefulness, those led by Carmelina Moscato seem to be far from her best level.

All the results of Matchday 9 in the Liga MX Femenil

Local Result Visitor Queretaro 0-1 Chivas Tijuana 2-0 tigers Pumas 1-1 Puebla A. of San Luis 1-1 Toluca Necaxa 1-0 Blue Cross America 5-0 Atlas Mazatan 1-1 Santos León 1-0 Juárez striped 5-0 Pachuca

Rayadas thrashed Pachuca on Matchday 9 of the MX Women’s League / Mexsport Agency

It may interest you