Wonder Woman 1984 with Gal Gadot: is a third installment in the Wonder Woman cinema saga planned?

This Sunday March 19, 2023, on TF1, director Patty Jenkins is back with a second part of the cinema adventures of Wonder Woman. The comic book superheroine (DC Comics) who was also a television star in the 70s, in the guise of Lynda Carter, is now interpreted on the big screen by the athletic Gal Gadot. The 37-year-old Israeli actress has been donning the short red, blue and gold costume in the DC Cinematic Universe since 2013 and her appearance in the film Batman VS. Superman. She was then entitled to her “solo” adventures with Wonder Woman (2017) et Wonder Woman 1984, released in 2020 (and broadcast tonight on TF1 from 9:10 p.m.). With this second opus, she returns to the 1980s and finds Steve Trevor (Chris Pine), back from the dead, to face two supervillains: Maxwell Lord (the enemy of Superman) and his worst enemy: Cheetah, the woman cheetah (Kristen Wiig). A second feature film devoted to Wonder Woman, less original than its predecessor, but which was not to be the last in the saga…

Wonder Woman: a third film originally scheduled for 2023

Action and humor are at the rendezvous of the films Wonder Woman worn by Gal Gadot, and it wasn’t supposed to end! After the success halls of Wonder Woman with more than 800 million dollars in revenue worldwide, the second opus dedicated to the superheroine, entitled Wonder Woman 1984, released during the pandemic, had not made such a big profit for the Warner Bros. studio. However, a Wonder Woman 3 had been in discussions since December 2020 and the film, scheduled for 2023, was to see actress Lynda Carter play a more important role in this new story. Director Patty Jenkins who has always claimed to have imagined her films Wonder Woman as a trilogy, will unfortunately not see his project come to fruition. His future vision of the adventures of the famous Amazon was obviously not that of the Warner Bros studio, now directed by James Gunn (the films Guardians of the Galaxy).

Wonder Woman 3 canceled, Patty Jenkins defends herself

Wonder Woman could well return to the cinema one day for a new feature film, but the superheroine would certainly no longer be directed by Patty Jenkins, nor even embodied by Gal Gadot. It’s a page that turns, despite the rumors seeing the project of a third opus come to fruition since the end of the second part. On Twitter, director Patty Jenkins claimed that she didn’t jump ship, but rather was pushed to: “I never left. I was open to discussion. I understood that I couldn’t do anything to move things forward (…) I don’t want my Wonder Woman adventure to end on a bad note (…) I wish Wonder Woman and her legacy the most beautiful future, with or without me”. Like Henry Cavill, who invested himself in the role of Superman before returning his cape, Gal Gadot should not find his character on the big screen anytime soon. “I don’t know where you get the idea that we ‘fired’ Gal”, had however retorted James Gunn in 2022 on Instagram, in response to an angry fan. An allusion to a possible return of the actress in the role?