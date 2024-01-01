Wonka closes 2023 at the top of the North American box office

NEW YORK.- Hollywood concluded a 2023 of ups and downs with Wonka again in first place at the box office, good attendance for The Color Purple and total ticket sales of $9 billion that exceeded 2022 revenue but were about $2 billion below pre-pandemic levels.

This New Year’s weekend there was no real blockbuster film in theaters. These days last year, Avatar: The Way of Water was on display.

Now, films on various topics – including Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Boys in the Boat, Migration, Ferrari, The Iron Claw and Anyone But You – tried to stand out in the time of year that is usually most lucrative at the box office.

However, the most popular remained Wonka, Paul King’s musical starring Timothe Chalamet as a young Willy Wonka. In its third week in theaters, the Warner Bros. film grossed approximately $24 million from Friday to Sunday, and is estimated to earn $31.8 million on the Monday holiday. With this, the film will have earned a total of 142.5 million dollars in the United States.

That surpasses Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, also from Warner Bros., which like previous DC superhero films, is struggling to attract audiences. The sequel to Aquamandirected by James Wan and starring Jason Momoa, grossed $19.5 million in its second weekend of release, bringing it to a modest $84.7 million, which already includes calculations for the day of release. New.

The Color Purple –Blitz Bazawule’s adaptation of the 2005 stage musical – itself based on the novel by Alice Walker – debuted on Monday and led all films on Christmas with $18 million. During the week, the Warner Bros. film has earned $50 million, including $13 million from Friday to Sunday. It’s a good start for this film starring Fantasia Barrino, Taraji P. Henson and Danielle Brooks.

Although there was no high-grossing film this Christmas season, the grosses in the last weekend of the year propelled the sector to exceed nine billion dollars at the United States and Canadian box offices in 2023, the first time that has occurred since the COVID-19 pandemic. Ticket sales for the year rose 21% compared to 2022, according to data firm Comscore.

Below are the estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at theaters in the United States and Canada, according to Comscore:

1. Wonka24 million dollars.

2. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom19.5 million.

3. Migration17.2 million.

4. The Color Purple13 million.

5. Anyone But You9 million.

6. The Boys in the Boat8.3 million.

7. The Iron Claw5 million.

8. Ferrari4.1 million.

9. The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes2.9 million.

10. The Boy and the Heron2.5 million.

FUENTE: AP