Work by Spanish artist arrives in Latin America

SAN SEBASTIN.- The constructions of the artist Basque Eduardo Chillida arrives in Latin America with the exhibition Eduardo Chillida. The space of things in the Art Gallery of the Extension Center of the Catholic University of Chile.

“23 years after the work of Eduardo Chillida visited Chile for the last time, the Catholic University of Santiago de Chile, in collaboration with the Eduardo Chillida – Pilar Belzunce Foundation and the Chillida Leku museum, present this exhibition in the Art Gallery of the Extension Center of the university,” indicated the Europa Press agency.

With thirty pieces that offer a new reading of his work, Eduardo Chillida. The space of things It can be visited until May 31, 2024 with free entry.

Essential theses of the artist

Curated by Raimon Ramis, the exhibition allows us to delve deeper into the essential theses that Chillida develops through his work and his ability to generate spaces and shape materials beyond the sculptural and physical logic that tradition has attributed to them.

To this end, a good number of graphic works and works on paper are brought together, including some of his famous works. Gravitationsas well as models of some of his most ambitious public works projects such as Praise of water, Praise of the horizonamong others.

The space of things It is part of the Eduardo Chillida 100 years program, the commemoration of the birth of the Basque artist that, promoted by the Eduardo Chillida – Pilar Belzunce Foundation, seeks to bring the artist’s work closer to a diversity of cultures throughout the world.

