Workers of the Saint Gobain company reach a historic agreement, they approve it with 87.7% of the votes

The workers of the company of French origin, saint gobain They voted in favor of the collective bargaining agreement negotiated by the Independent Union of Free and Democratic Workers of Saint Gobain Mexico.

During the day, 1,627 valid votes were cast and 1,610 workers spoke in favor of the project, while 17 votes against were counted. And four votes were annulled.

Joaquín Guzmán, general secretary of the Union, assured that this is a vote of confidence for this union that emerged independently after the labor reform.

“It is a new, reformed contract, which was not easy to negotiate with the company, but the results we obtained were accepted, proof of this were the votes. It is something that in 20 years we had never achieved, we had not obtained it and now they are seeing the difference between a totally democratic union and another charro union”, warned Guzmán.

As part of the negotiation with the company, a 9% direct increase in salary and 2% in benefits was set.

The general secretary pointed out that the improvement in working conditions is advancing and said that the Union is willing to support the demands of its affiliates.

“This victory belongs to the workers and thanks to all of them for their trust, we are their union, we are here to support them and ensure their labor rights,” Guzmán stressed.

The Saint-Gobain company supplies glass to the automotive industry through the manufacture of windshields, sunroofs, and side and rear windows. It is a supplier to automakers such as Audi, Mazda, Nissan and Volkswagen.

Meanwhile, Oscar de la Vega, legal representative of the Saint Gobain company, stressed that “these are the new union democracy processes with an independent union, where the union democracy clauses transfer the power of decision to the workers and the union it becomes only an intermediary within the collective bargaining processes”.

Likewise, he said that companies and unions must strengthen their direct communication channels with workers, “otherwise there will be conflicts derived from the divorce between the bases of workers and union leaders.”

He stressed that democratic processes “will also require companies to be consistent with their economic situation and the salary conditions granted to their workers.”

In this sense, “it is essential that salary increases are related to the productivity of each company,” said De la Vega.