Works by architect Souto de Moura on display today in Rio de Janeiro

“ANDThis exhibition by Souto de Moura is one of the highlights of our cultural program for this year here in Brazil”, stressed to Lusa, the Portuguese ambassador in Brazil, Luis Faro Ramos.

The exhibition ‘Souto Moura – Memória, Projetos, Obras’ – at the Imperial Palace, inaugurated on Tuesday afternoon and open until May 23, is “a sample of the collection that the architect Souto de Moura has at the Casa da Arquitetura in Matosinhos, in Portugal”, detailed the ambassador.

According to the organization of the event, the curatorship made by Nuno Graça Moura and Carlos Castro selected nine images from seven projects by Souto de Moura, displayed in frames that surround the room.

There are also personal notes, photographs of models and other documents about each of the works.

In parallel, at the invitation of the Instituto Camões in Brasília, the Council of Architecture and Urbanism of Brazil (CAU), promotes three debates, ‘Memory’, which will take place today, and also ‘Projects’ and ‘Works’, scheduled for 05 April and May 19, respectively.

Today’s debate will be attended by Portuguese architect Jorge Figueira, by Sérgio Magalhães, considered one of the greatest names in contemporary Brazilian urbanism, by the president of the Institute of Architects of Brazil, Maria Elisa Batista, and with mediation by the president of the department in Rio de Janeiro from the Institute of Architects of Brazil, Marcella Abla.

