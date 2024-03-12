World Anti-Doping Agency remains skeptical of Russia

LAUSANNE.- The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) remains “deeply skeptical” about the integrity of the sport of Russia but it also values ​​being much better prepared than ten years ago to face massive fraud, its president Witold Banka declared on Tuesday.

“WADA remains deeply skeptical and concerned about Russia,” although all its athletes “continue to be subject to anti-doping controls,” highlighted the Polish leader, former athlete and Minister of Sports, during the institution’s Annual Symposium in Lausanne.

Institutional doping in Russia, supervised by the Ministry of Sports and the Moscow anti-doping laboratory between 2011 and 2015 and which culminated in the Winter Olympic Games of Sochi 2014, remains the biggest scandal that WADA has had to face since its creation in 1999.

1000104620.jpg In this file image, the Olympic rings in the Place du Trocadéro, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in Paris, on September 14, 2017. France will host the 2024 Olympic Games AP/Michel Euler

The Russian scandal, perpetrated at the highest state level, cost the country participation without a flag or official symbols during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics, following a decision by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). ). In addition, its national anti-doping agency (RUSADA) remains suspended until further order by WADA.

But this case also led the agency to develop new functionalities: an arsenal of sanctions in case of “non-conformity” with its rules, already used against RUSADA, and above all autonomous means of investigation, which already represent 10% of its personnel. , supervised by former German police officer Günter Younger.

“I can assure you that we are better equipped to manage a situation like this if it were to happen again,” Witold Banka assured the press.

Situation heading into the Olympic Games:

Looking ahead to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, in which Russian athletes will be able to participate under a neutral flag and in individual events provided they have not actively supported the war in Ukraine, monitoring will be carried out by RUSADA, international federations and above all. all the ITA (International Control Agency).

“Since the beginning of 2023,” the ITA and international federations “have collected 1,232 samples in Russia, focusing on international-level athletes who are actively participating or destined to participate in high-level events such as the Olympic Games,” he recalled. on Friday a joint statement from the ITA and WADA.

Source: AFP