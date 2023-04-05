World art market grew 3% in 2022 and surpassed pre-pandemic value

O The ‘Global Art Market 2023’ report considers, however, that the values ​​reached last year – 67.8 billion dollars (about 64.8 billion euros) – represent a moderate evolution compared to 2021, the year in which that the recovery in art sales was 31%, from the lowest point caused by the pandemic, declared in 2020.

According to the document, the results of the art market were mixed in 2022, with variations in performance by sector, region, and price segments, resulting in “more moderate growth”.

The analysis is by economist Clare McAndrew, specialist in the field of culture and founder of Arts Economics, author of the report published by the Basel art fair (Art Basel), together with UBS, a financial services holding headquartered in Zurich, in Switzerland.

The specialist recalls that the volume of art transactions “dropped dramatically during the pandemic in 2020, but recovered in 2021, with the number of sales increasing by 19%”. In 2022, she points out, these increased only marginally, by 1%.

The high end of the market continued to be the engine of growth last year, the report finds, while sales in the public auction sector fell slightly by 1% to USD 26.8 billion (about 23. 8 billion euros), with works priced above 10 million dollars (around 9.2 million euros) being the only segment to increase in value.

As exhibitions, auctions and fairs increasingly move in-person, both merchants and auction houses report a further reduction in their share of e-commerce in 2022.

Online sales fell to $11 billion (around €8 billion), a 17% decline from a 2021 peak of $13.3 billion (around €10 billion) , but still 85% higher than in 2019.

In total art market turnover in 2022, online sales accounted for 16%, down from a peak of 25% in 2020, and 4% lower than the share of global e-commerce retail (20%) in 2022 .

After peaking at the end of 2021 at around $2.9 billion, art-related digital non-fungible unique asset (NFT) sales last year fell to just under $1.5 billion. million dollars (about 1.3 billion euros), a decline of 49%.

Despite the significant drop in value, sales were still more than 70 times higher than in 2020 (just over 20 million dollars, about 17 million euros).

“The decline in value was much greater for art-related NFT than for other segments,” the report notes.

Worldwide, the United States maintained its top position in the ‘ranking’, with its share of sales in value increasing by 2% year-on-year to 45%, while last year the United Kingdom returned to second place, with 18% of sales, and China’s share decreased (by 3%) to 17%, falling back to third position.

France maintained its position as the fourth largest art market in the world with a share of 7%, according to the report’s figures, in comparison with the figures for 2021.

“After a significant decline in sales during the pandemic, the US art market has seen one of the strongest recoveries of any major market,” advances the Art Basel document.

From a low value induced by a pandemic in 2020, sales recovered in 2021, increasing by just over a third, to 28 billion dollars (about 25 billion euros).

The growth continued in 2022 with a further increase of 8%, to 30.2 billion dollars (about 27 billion euros), its highest level to date, he adds.

“Despite a year of intense economic and political pressure, sales in the United Kingdom maintained their momentum”, with an increase of 5% to 11.9 billion dollars (about 10 billion euros) in 2022, on 2021 values.

In turn, China had a significantly worse year in 2022, still with restrictions, and reduced or canceled sales and events, says the analysis.

Sales declined 14% year-on-year to $11.2 billion (around €10 billion), and while still 13% above 2020, it was its lowest level since 2009.

As for the French market, it registered a positive growth of 4%, measured in US dollars, with the increase somewhat muted by the deterioration of values ​​in euros in 2022.

After a 30% fall in value in 2020, sales in France saw a particularly strong rise in 2021, rising by 58% to USD 4.8 billion (around EUR 4.4 billion).

The growth continued in 2022 and led to a new peak close to five billion dollars (4.6 billion euros), the highest level to date, points out the report.

