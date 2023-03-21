World Down Syndrome Day: Launch of the #InclusionReal campaign

under the World Down Syndrome Awareness Daythe civil association changing the lookwhich works to break down prejudices and open paths of opportunity for people with this genetic characteristic, launched a new awareness campaign, focused on the importance of give people with Down syndrome a real space to show what they are capable of and thus achieve real inclusion.

Down syndrome is a genetic variation It occurs at the moment of conception and is carried throughout life. This variation means that among the 23 pairs of chromosomes that all people have, those with Down syndrome have 3 chromosomes in the 21st pair, hence its also well-known scientific name trisomy 21. Because of this, people with Down syndrome have mild to moderate intellectual disability. And, although they have features similar to those of their parents, like any other person, there are some physical characteristics that may appear to be associated with the syndrome.

On the other hand, those with Down syndrome they are not conditioned to develop their life but they do need additional support to achieve some goals. For this reason, their inclusion in the educational and labor spheres is important, beneficial both for these people and for the whole of society; and know that it is a genetic condition of the person, not a disease or a disease.

In this sense, Cambiando la Mirada will broadcast the original musical theme #INCLUSIONREAL, which highlights the difference between “diversity” and “inclusion” and proposes going one step further.

“As a society we have come a long way in terms of diversity, but that has more to do with acceptance and integration. What we want to propose with this campaign is to go one step further: give a real space for the person to offer their contribution, show what you are capable of; and that their participation demonstrates the value of diversity”, share Dolores Pisano Costafounder and director of Changing the Look, organization declared of Social Interest on November 3 by the Buenos Aires Legislature. “The phrase ‘Diversity is being invited to the party; inclusion, being asked to dance’ I think it explains it very well and it does not apply only to people with Down syndrome. We want to propose working for a #RealInclusion where we all benefit”, he adds.

This campaign and the musical production have the support of Fundación Macro and have the participation of celebrities and influencers such as Geraldine Neumann and Zaira Nara, among others.

Cambiando la Mirada is a civil association formed by parents of people with and without Down syndrome, who came together in 2019 to focus on the strengths and abilities of these people, to open paths that generate opportunities where participants can exploit their potential. and achieve the best version of themselves, adding value to society