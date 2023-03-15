World of Warcraft: 120,000 accounts blocked – Blizzard takes hard action!

Blizzard lets the ban hammer circle: The California development studio has a huge sweep more than 120,000 accounts banned from World of Warcraft Classic and World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. With this, the team is tackling a problem that the players of the MMORPG already have ruined the fun for a few months. At the same time there is now new restrictions on creating new characters. We summarize all the important details for you.

Fight against the bots

The locks are primarily to accounts of botswhich the players of World of Warcraft (buy now ) Classic already been making life difficult for some time. Accounts are affected by both World of Warcraft Classic and World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. According to Blizzard, there is plus tens of thousands of bans per week. The developers not only want to fight the problem as such, but you at the same time send a clear signal.

New death knights with conditions only

That’s not all: with the maintenance work in the next week Restrictions on creating new characters introduced in World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King Classic. From that point on, it will only be possible create a death knight characterif the player is on the same account at least a level 55 hero can show. This restriction did not previously exist on the Classic servers. That was at the same time the root of the current bot problem: These appeared primarily in the form of death knights. This class starts at a higher level and strong skills. For these reasons they have been so far predestined for use as botsthat’s relatively easy Farm materials and mobs could.

With the bans and new restrictions, Blizzard Entertainment hopes at least alleviate this problem. Whether it is actually the flood of bots restrict or stop for a long time can remains to be seen. What’s your opinion about …? Do you think Blizzard Entertainment is taking the right action or are the measures still too lax? Discuss in our forum!

Source: official forum