World Sleep Day | Quality is better than number of hours of sleep

Marked by discussions and awareness campaigns about the importance of daily rest, World Sleep Day is celebrated this Friday (17). The date reminds us that sleeping is a fundamental process for the body and can even impact the functioning of our immune system. Despite this, there are nights when, inevitably, we get little sleep.

To ease our conscience and expand scientific knowledge about the impacts of sleep, a team of Czech researchers discovered that the quality of sleep is more important than the amount of hours slept for an individual’s overall well-being.

Here, it should be noted that there is no point in sleeping three hours and wanting to wake up wonderfully the next day. This is unlikely to happen and it is not even the conclusion of the study. The point is that, if you know you’re going to sleep little, it’s worth looking for alternatives that help you switch off completely, such as closing the window tightly, putting curtains in the bedroom or using earplugs or masks.

Including, another recent study revealed that using a sleep mask can improve an individual’s cognitive functions the next day, as the item improves the quality of rest by blocking any light signal in the room.

Why is sleep quality so important for the body?

Published in scientific journal Plos One, the study on the importance of sleep quality was led by researchers from Charles University in the Czech Republic. During the research, the group followed the characteristics of sleep and collected blood samples from more than 4,500 people between the years 2018 and 2020.

“Although the length of sleep is important, individuals who have better quality sleep also have a better quality of life, regardless of the time and duration of sleep,” say the authors in the article. In addition, “we found that those whose sleep improved (in the period of analysis) also had an improvement in quality of life”, he adds.

It is worth explaining that, in order to understand what quality of life (QoL) is, the authors define it as “the (positive) relationship between the perception of an internal state, such as the experience of happiness and a feeling of good health or satisfaction, and events external factors in the surrounding environment, which may include family and career”.

Another point is that, according to the authors, Social JetLag (JLS) is not directly related to a low quality of life. This means that people can live with some level of comfort if their biological clock is out of line with their personal or professional obligations, such as work.

Again, sleep quality, when possible, was more important in improving overall QoL, such as well-being, satisfaction, happiness and health, than JetLeg Social and the number of hours slept.

Is there no minimum amount of hours that need to be slept?

However, one of the limitations of the study is that the authors did not define what would be the minimum need for hours of sleep, since it most likely exists and without this basic, the quality of sleep will matter little to the quality of life of an individual. individual. In the questionnaires, sleep duration was quite comprehensive, with the lowest response scoring 3.5 hours. Meanwhile, the longest time was 13.4 hours.

In contrast, the authors reveal that the average number of hours slept by Czechs is 7.5 hours per night, but the volunteers do not necessarily fit into this number. The answer to the question, perhaps, deserves to be investigated in future research.

How to sleep better and with more quality?

In addition to the strategies of keeping the bedroom dark and quiet to get a good night’s sleep, there are other strategies that can benefit anyone looking for a refreshing sleep. Including the Canaltech already shared a special focusing on good habits for those who want to improve the quality of their sleep. Among the guidelines are the daily practice of physical exercises and the importance of keeping the body hydrated. Snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSAS) can be enemies in this mission.

Source: Plos One e Charles University