World Water Day | Amazon faces lack of drinking water even with rains

This Wednesday (22), we celebrate World Water Day, a date created by the United Nations (UN) to raise awareness and find solutions to the water and sanitation crisis. And the occasion is opportune to bring out the contradictory situation of the Amazon: there is a lack of drinking water in this region that has the greatest water availability on the planet.

To get an idea, in the Central Amazon, riverside communities do not have access to water supply systems. The volume of rain in the region represents about 2,500 liters per square meter over the course of a year, but while 73% of these households have water reservoirs, only 35% have a capacity for more than 100 liters per person.

There are small communities that depend on water from wells, but when this is not possible, they turn to the Amazonian rivers and lakes. The problem is that these have a lot of sediment or organic matter.

The North I of Brazil has the worst sanitation indices in the country: more than 4 million people need to fetch their own sources of water every day. Considering that the average consumption of Brazilians is around 150 liters of water per day, a person in this region needs to carry 10 buckets of 15 kg over long distances, daily.

It is with this scenario in mind that the UN presents the 2030 Agenda with the motto “leave no one behind”. The proposal is to provide universal and equitable access to safe and potable water for all.

“Dysfunction along the water cycle undermines progress on all major global issues, from health to hunger, from gender equality to jobs, from education to industry and from disasters to peace,” the organization said in a statement referring to the World Water Day. “Right now we are seriously off track. Billions of people and countless schools, businesses, health centres, farms and factories are being held back because their human rights to water and sanitation have yet to be fulfilled,” he concludes.

Source: Bori Agency, HIM