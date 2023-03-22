World Water Day | Device makes dirty water from rivers and wells potable

In the midst of the water crisis, the United Nations (UN) created World Water Day, celebrated this Wednesday (22) as a form of awareness. To solve part of the problem, the filtration systems startup PWTech developed equipment capable of purifying almost 5,760 liters of water per day, eliminating viruses and bacteria. Thus, that water unfit for consumption becomes drinkable.

The idea behind the technology is to serve poor communities that face sanitation problems. The creation removes 99.5% of the particles present in the water, making it fit for human consumption.

The equipment, which was named PW5660, works with any type of energy. According to those responsible for its development, the new product “was born to go where the distribution network does not go.”

Bearing in mind the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) proposed by the United Nations (UN), PWTech takes on ideas such as the Nascente Project, aimed at ensuring basic sanitation for the residents of Bororé Island, located on the banks of the Billings dam, in Sao Paulo-SP). With no potable water supply, the community consumed water from wells installed in homes, without any kind of prior treatment.

The PW5660 equipment has already been installed in São Paulo on Ilha do Bororé and at UBS in Barra do Sahy. In the northern region of the country, it is located in Yanomami and riverside communities.

On this World Water Day, the UN invites countries to the Water Conference, an opportunity to unite the world around solving the water and sanitation crisis. The idea is that national governments and stakeholders from all levels of society collaborate to make voluntary commitments to accelerate progress towards internationally agreed water-related goals and objectives.