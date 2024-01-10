World’s largest cruise ship arrives at the port of Miami

He largest cruise ship in the world, the ‘Icon of the Seas’ (Icon of the seas), docked for the first time in the port of Miami, its new home port, after several weeks traveling across the Atlantic.

The Royal Caribbean company ship was received this Wednesday morning with a great welcome demonstration at the Pérez Art Museum.

“Not only is it a new ship, which is always exciting. But this is the next evolution in new cruises,” he told Local 10 Matt Hochberg, who runs the Royal Caribbean Blog, which exclusively covers the line.

Built in a shipyard in Finland over 900 days, Icon will offer incredible experiences to passengers, such as the largest water park at sea, the largest pool on a cruise ship or the first infinity pool suspended at sea.

It is the first Royal Caribbean ship to run on cleaner-burning liquefied natural gas. Additionally, she is equipped with an electrical shore connection, which will allow her to connect to the electrical grid while she is docked, so she will not be required to keep her engines running.

Hochberg said these innovations will have an industry-wide impact.

“This sets the standard now for what other cruise lines are going to face when they build their ships,” he said.

Royal Caribbean, owner of a fleet of 27 ships, explained that it is 20 decks high, weighs 250,800 tons and has a capacity of up to 7,600 passengers, with 2,805 cabins designed for families of three, four, five and more members.

“Icon of the Seas will be the first of Royal Caribbean’s Icon Class cruise ships when it launches, marking the first new ship type for the cruise line since 2014,” the company said.

The ship will depart from the Port of Miami on January 27. You will visit Perfect Day at CocoCay (a private island in the Bahamas exclusively for Royal Caribbean guests), Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic, and San Juan in Puerto Rico.

The cruise industry is experiencing a boom, with record demand on almost all lines.