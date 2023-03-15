Wound treatment with cold plasma shortly before health insurance approval

Viromed GmbH

Pinneberg

New, painless procedure clears the last hurdle on the way to reimbursement by statutory health insurance companies. The evaluation procedure at the Federal Joint Committee (G-BA) for the treatment of chronic wounds with cold plasma has been running for almost two years. The G-BA has now decided in its plenary session to carry out a test study for cold plasma therapy in chronic wounds for health insurance approval. This means that the last hurdle on the way to reimbursement for wound treatment with cold plasma has been cleared, from which around 4 million people in Germany alone could benefit.

In order for a health service to be reimbursable by the statutory health insurance companies in Germany, the Federal Joint Committee must first carry out an assessment procedure and evaluate the medical and economic benefits of the therapy. For almost two years, terraplasma medical GmbH has been driving the reimbursement process for cold plasma therapy together with market competitors and leading wound experts at the G-BA. The decision to carry out the pilot study represents the most important milestone.

All participants in the plenary session at the G-BA agreed that cold plasma can have a positive effect on the healing process of chronic wounds and will improve the quality of life of many people, since cold plasma therapy is superior to standard therapy. In addition to inpatient treatment, the focus is on transsectoral treatment of chronic wounds in outpatient and outpatient settings. Especially there, plasma care® offers the optimal treatment as the only mobile cold plasma device that generates the cold plasma directly from the ambient air and does not require any additional gas.

Enormous potential in Germany

According to current estimates, up to 4 million of the more than 70 million insured persons in statutory health insurance suffer from chronic wounds. Many of these wounds are not well cared for and will benefit from treatment with cold plasma.

Like many wound experts, terraplasma medical GmbH and Viromed Medical GmbH are happy about the decision of the G-BA. If treatment with cold plasma becomes part of the standard care for chronic wounds in the future, we assume that there will be 30-40 million plasma treatments per year.

Current situation

Many studies and application observations already show how successful the treatment with plasma care® is; wounds are healed many times faster. To date, the plasma care® procedure, which was only offered as an additional service and specifically for privately insured persons, has been used by more and more doctors and wound managers in therapy – and has thus significantly improved the quality of life of their patients. Here you can read all the details about the decision of the G-BA:

More information at:

http://www.viromed.de/

Viromed Medical GmbH Flensburger Strasse 5 25421 Pinneberg

Ansprechpartner: Uwe Perbandt Tel: 040-429347077 Email : [email protected]

Original content from: Viromed GmbH, transmitted by news aktuell