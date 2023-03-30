Wrestling in a shelter is the unique upload before the football season in VPS: “Was the heaviest training of the week”

Will VPS get their league opponents down this season? When league football starts, it’s time to leave the wrestling room and show that the strength of the physical game has developed.

The environment is, to say the least, unglamorous, quite simply the opposite of the modern training facilities of big European clubs. But it is in a shelter in Orrnäs, a little outside of central Vaasa, that VPS has trained once a week for several winters.

Kari Salmi is the Vasalaget’s physical trainer and it is he who has introduced wrestling as a standing element in the training during the pre-season.

The players sigh lightly every time Salmi shows a new exercise. Standing wrestling in two-minute intervals ends the training, and for just over an hour the load is quite high in the unassuming venue.

– Sometimes “Kake” can be a little kinder if we’ve had a match, but often it’s really heavy. You can feel it the next day, says Jesper Engström.

– You get lactic acid, but it’s still not drainingly heavy. It’s harder to play a football match, says Sebastian Strandvall.

Salmi smiles when he says that he usually teases the players that it is light physical training. The truth is different.

– This is heavy physical training. This is probably the heaviest workout of the week.

– But the players like this training. They think that wrestling could remain on the program from time to time during the season, but your muscles hurt so much if you have a break from wrestling.

“Here we get the lactic acid”

Kari Salmi has previously been a national team coach in wrestling and he has a long background in the sport. He is now in his third season as a physical trainer in VPS.

– Here we strengthen the whole body and it’s great for footballers. It prepares us for the duel on the field.

– Running is light physical training. You get much more tired here than at a football session. Here we get the lactic acid.



Sebastian Strandvall and Jesper Engström say that the training in the wrestling room is effective. Image: Mats Ahlnäs / Yle Vaasan Palloseura, Jesper Engström, Sebastian Strandvall, Fotbollsliga

When Yle Sporten visited VPS before the start of the league, it was the last pre-season wrestling training that was carried out. When the league game starts, the amount of training is reduced.

– I had never experienced this form of training before I came back to VPS from Inter. It’s really not my branch, but very useful for mobility and strength in the upper body, says Engström.

Strandvall points to improved body control as an advantage of wrestling.

– A lot of football is about body control and quick movements. Here we train that part effectively. I also want to believe that we are stronger at defending our own penalty area in the duels.

Is this the best workout of the week?

– I also like traditional gym training, but this is very rewarding. We get mobility training and agility in the bargain here and can spend less time sitting and stretching.

How unique is the training form?

Players come and go in a football team, but part of the VPS squad has been in Vaasa for several seasons and trained in the shelter.

– I see a development. The guys use their abs much more when they wrestle. They have become stronger and can cope much better, says Salmi.





Kari Salmi has slightly different training methods. Image: Mats Ahlnäs / Yle Vaasa Palloseura, Fotbollsliga

Strandvall is one of the players who came along when VPS left the football league in 2019 and he has experienced many winter mornings in Salmi’s wrestling room.

– If you compare how it looked when we started with this, you see enormous progress in certain exercises.

The last question seems a given: how unusual is this for a football team? There will be no unequivocal answer, but a cautious opinion is that wrestling is not on all training programs around Football Finland.

– We are hardly alone in the world, but I haven’t actually heard that anyone would be doing this now. We are perhaps a bit unique and we have to hope that gives us a competitive advantage, says Strandvall.

– After your visit, it’s no longer a secret, but other teams probably can’t follow suit in the blink of an eye.

VPS starts the league season at home against FC Lahti on April 5.