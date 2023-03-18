Wyoming becomes the first US state to ban abortion pills

Wyoming on Friday became the first US state to ban the use of abortion pills, a new victory in a campaign by conservative-led administrations to roll back access to abortion.

He governor from Wyoming (west), the Republican Mark Gordoncalled on legislators to go further and include a total ban on abortion in the Constitution of that state and submit it to the vote of the citizens.

The decision comes as many opponents of this clinical procedure seek to ban the abortion pill throughout the country, after the Supreme Court -the highest court- annulled last year the right to interrupt a pregnancy at the federal level.

Also looming is a ruling by a federal court in Amarillo, state of Texas (South), where a judge is expected to rule imminently on an eventual nationwide ban on a widely used abortion pill.

This pill, mifepristone, was approved more than a decade ago by the US drug regulatory agency, the FDA, and has been legally available on the market for years.

Texas Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk could order that the abortion pill be withdrawn from the market throughout the country.

Texas lawmakers are also considering a proposal that would not only ban abortion pills, but would also require internet service providers in the state to block access to websites where abortion pills are sold by mail order.

Since the US Supreme Court last year struck down a landmark 1973 ruling establishing abortion as a constitutional right, anti-abortion activists have sought ways to enshrine a nationwide ban on abortion.

About 15 states already restrict access to mifepristone by requiring a doctor to provide it, according to the Guttmacher Institute, a reproductive health research group.