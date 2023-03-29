X-Files: the cult series destroyed by a reboot with Marvel sauce?

After more than 10 years of absence, the cult series X-Files is preparing its return according to director Chris Carter. Good or bad news? The first details.

FBI agents Mulder and Scully, played respectively by David Duchovny (Californication, Twin Peaks…) et Gillian Anderson (Sex Education, The Fall…), will have marked the history of television as rarely. For nine years, the unclassified investigators rocked the small screen on the show X-Files. A monument that will make a comeback according to the original creator. And it might make your teeth cringe…

A reboot of the X-Files series is in preparation

With the return of great glories of the past, in cinema, on television or even in music, it was only a matter of time before we were interested again in X-Files: On the Frontiers of Reality. This TV series, which rocked the youth of millions of viewers of the M6 ​​channel in our country, has met with phenomenal success to the point of becoming totally cult.

Carried by its two star actors, Chris Carter’s show was able to captivate the ratings with unclassified cases by displaying themes such as cloning, possession and especially extraterrestrials. A very fashionable theme in the 90s and which continues to intrigue all over the world. After 11 seasons and 65 distinctions obtained, allowing it to be one of the most awarded series of all time, The X-Files has said goodbye. Well, that’s what we thought…

It turns out that during a podcast for the 30th anniversary, showrunner Chris Carter announced an X-Files reboot… with a new cast. And according to him, it’s Ryan Coogler (Creed : The Legacy of Rocky Balboa, Black Panther Wakanda Forever) that is assigned to the project.

I just spoke to a young man…Ryan Coogler…who is going to come up with a new X-Files series with a new cast. So he has his work cut out, because we explored so many themes. Via le podcast CBC Once the Coast With Gloria Macareko.

“The truth is elsewhere” (credits: CinéSéries).

A future shipwreck?

On social networks, the idea of ​​a return of the X-Files series without David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson is unpopular. In a similar vein, actress Sarah Michelle Gellar (Sex Intentions, Scream 2…) had rejected a reboot of Buffy outright. Seasons 8 and 9 of Aux Frontières du Réel have already tried to do without Fox Mulder, and they are among the least appreciated seasons by fans.

During this wave of episodes, it is Robert Patrick (Terminator 2, Sons of Anarchy…) which took over after David Duchovny decided to leave the TV show. If the latter has deserted the sets, it is for two reasons. First of all, he felt that after 7 seasons, it was time to move on. And that’s good considering his contract only had seven reasons, except after that, the relationship with Fox soured as the actor accused the production company of stealing millions of dollars from him. The matter was eventually settled quietly and he returned for seasons 10 and 11.

For those wondering why a Marvel director is involved, it’s because Mickey’s house bought Fox in 2019. If you want to rewatch the entire X-Files, the series is available on Amazon Prime Video.