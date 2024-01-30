X stops some Taylor Swift searches for fake pornography

Elon Musk’s social network X blocked some searches for Taylor Swift given the circulation on the Internet of false pornographic images of the singer created with Artificial Intelligence (AI).

Attempts to search for Swift’s name without quotes on Monday resulted in an error message and a message for users to try their search again, with the legend: Don’t worry, it’s not your fault.

However, by putting Swift’s name in quotes, posts appeared that mentioned her name.

taylor swift-twitter-ap.jpg In this screenshot taken on January 29, 2024, a search for Taylor Swift returns an error on platform AP

Fake, sexually explicit and abusive images of Swift that encouraged pornography began circulating widely last week on X, making her the most famous victim of a scourge that tech platforms and anti-abuse groups have struggled to fix.

“This is a temporary action and is being done with great caution as we prioritize safety in this matter,” said Joe Benarroch, head of commercial operations at X, in a statement.

Taylor Swift fans react

After the images began spreading online, the singer’s devoted fan base, known as Swifties, quickly mobilized, launching a counteroffensive in X and the hashtag #ProtectTaylorSwift to flood it with more positive images. of the pop star. Some said they were reporting accounts that shared the deepfakes (videos, images or sounds manipulated by AI to appear authentic and real).

The detection group deepfakes Reality Defender said it tracked a spate of non-consensual pornographic material depicting Swift, particularly on X, formerly known as Twitter. Some images also made their way to Meta-owned Facebook and other social media platforms.

The researchers found more than twenty unique images generated by AI. The most shared were football-related, showing a painted or bloodied Swift that objectified her and, in some cases, inflicted violent damage on the false image of her.

Researchers have said that the number of deepfakes Explicit images have grown in recent years as the technology used to produce such images has become more accessible and easier to use.

In 2019, a report published by the artificial intelligence company DeepTrace Labs showed that these images were overwhelmingly produced against women. Most of the victims, she said, were Hollywood actresses and South Korean K-pop singers.

