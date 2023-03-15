X2O – The Robin Hood of the bathroom world

This is where bathroom dreams come true: perfectly tailored to every spatial situation and exactly to your own taste.

Photo: X2O

The bathroom is a central place in your home. Over the course of time, it has assumed an increasingly important role in everyday life: With the increasing importance of the wellness trend, the bathroom has also gained in importance and an important function. It is no longer just the room for daily hygiene, but has evolved into a place for relaxation and recreation. Many people use their bathroom for a real break from everyday life and deserve me-time.

Accordingly, the right bathroom equipment is of great importance for all those who want to feel completely comfortable. This includes not only functional elements, but also an attractive design and high-quality materials. In addition, such high-quality bathroom equipment not only contributes to your own well-being, but also increases the value of the property. In order to plan and implement a correspondingly optimal bathroom equipment, a competent contact person is elementary.

Photo: X2O

Tailor-made bathroom dreams for every budget and every taste

X2O, a bathroom and sanitary equipment supplier based in Belgium, has become the market leader in Belgium and a successful supplier in the Netherlands since it was founded in 2005. As qualified plumbers and specialized bathroom planners, the experts offer individual advice and planning and thus help to implement all kinds of personal bathroom dreams. Thanks to their experience and specialist knowledge, they can react quickly and find solutions even in the event of unexpected difficulties. With X2O as a competent contact at your side, the implementation of high-quality bathroom furnishings can thus run smoothly and without stress.

Photo: X2O

X2O sees itself as the Robin Hood of the bathroom world: a likeable rebel who is so proud of his bathroom that he wants everyone else to see it. Under the slogan “More bathroom than you think”, the bathroom professionals offer their customers the perfect solution for their individual needs and wishes – regardless of their budget and taste. “We exceed our customers’ expectations through more inspiration, more quality, more service and more discounts,” promises the team. The company’s range includes well-known brands such as Geberit, Grohe, Hansgrohe and Villeroy&Boch as well as exclusively distributed brands such as Balmani, Storke and Linie. X2O guarantees excellent quality and a guarantee of up to eight years, and even offers its customers storage of products they have already purchased for up to six months if the bathroom renovation should take longer.

X2O in the Ruhr area: The starting point for individual bathroom dreams

Photo: X2O

The company has also had a stationary presence in Germany since 2022, after the German web shop opened in 2021. The first German location is in Mülheim an der Ruhr and has an impressive showroom that presents more than 90 bathroom configurations on more than 2000 square meters. But that’s not enough: X2O , the humorous friend and helper, has further expansion plans in North Rhine-Westphalia. The next location is planned in Aachen/Würselen.

The trained and qualified team from X2O is generally available to customers on site in the showroom and online www.x2o.de available and helps with the design of plans and the implementation of wishes. Everyone is welcome at any time, even without an appointment.