Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen adds a ten-point lead

BERLIN-. He Bayer Leverkusen by Xabi Alonso took another step towards the Bundesliga title after dispatching a Cologne team 2-0 on Sunday, outnumbered for almost the entire match.

Goals from Jeremie Frimpong and Álex Grimaldo in each half allowed Leverkusen to capitalize on the 2-2 draw. Bayern Munich visiting Freiburg on Friday to open a 10-point lead as leader of the German league with 10 games left.

Leverkusen also stretched their unbeaten run to 34 games, a record in German football, in all competitions this season. They have not lost since the defeat against Bochum on the last date of last season.

Picsart_24-01-20_22-17-41-046.jpg Leverkusen’s head coach Xabi Alonso reacts during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and VfL Bochum at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Wednesday, December 20, 2023. AP/Martin Meissner

In Cologne, referee Tobias Stieler sent off local Jan Thielmann in the 14th minute after VAR analysis confirmed that he stomped on Granit Xhaka’s ankle. Stieler handed out three more warnings in the first 30 minutes as the rough play intensified.

Frimpong opened the scoring in the 37th by defining from close range after an elaborate collective play by Leverkusen.

Cologne took more risks after the break and missed the tie in the 51st when Sargis Adamyan hit a volley against the right post.

Grimaldo took charge of the sentence at 73 after another play of many previous passes.

Leverkusen was reeling from relegation when the Spaniard took the reins in October 2022.

Source: AP