Xavi Hernndez: a real estate estate of 69 properties

Now what Xavi has decided to leave his current job at the end of the seasonThere are many who wonder What economic situation does the master’s degree remain in?who is married to the former journalist Nria Cunillera, with whom he has two children born in Qatar, during the time he worked there.

Well, rest assured, since the former soccer player has his money well invested. Specifically, according to Vanitatis, The Catalan would have opted for the real estate sector, in which he has up to 69 properties.

More news Amazon Prime Video has announced through its social networks that there will be three concerts in the month of June: two in Madrid and one in Barcelona.

There are infinite external temptations and, if you are not well anchored to the ground, you can lose your temper, says the elite actor.

The main home, where the coach resides with his wife and two children, is a luxury house that even has a pool on the roof, with spectacular views in the upper area of ​​Barcelona. It is a 220 square meter vertical mansion with a 600 square meter roof terrace that Xavi acquired at the end of 2013.

More properties in Catalua

But Xavi’s heritage is not only in Barcelona. Through the Galileu 136 limited company, which he opened in 1999, shortly after standing out as a starter in Barcelona’s first team, The now coach manages his 69 assets.

These are distributed among different towns in Catalonia, from his native Terrassa to Matar, passing through Palams, Sant Antoni de Calonge or Viladecavalls, among others. In this places Hernndez owns apartments, houses, parking lots, premises, farms, offices Another highlight is a villa that costs more than a million euros in an urbanization in Sant Antoni de Calonge, on the Costa Brava.

A whole kind of heritage that I will do that his departure from Barcelona is as easy and calm as possible.