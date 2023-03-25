Xavier Lopez ‘Chabelo’ dies

Mexico City— The actor and comedian Xavier López, “Chabelo”, died this Saturday at the age of 88.

A Twitter account of the television presenter also reported that the death was sudden due to abdominal complications.

The message from the López Miranda family asked to pray for the rest of “Chabelo” and to understand the pain that overwhelms them as loved ones of the so-called “Friend of all children”.

“With a torn soul and knowing that many and many people have loved him for many years and that they will feel his departure, we ask you to pray for his rest and give us the opportunity to spend in peace the mourning that overwhelms our entire family,” said the publication.

The National Association of Interpreters regretted the death and recalled that Xavier López was established with his television program “En familia con Chabelo”.