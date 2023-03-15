Xbox App: Microsoft does not diment the PC and power its application for Windows

Microsoft continues its multifaceted efforts by launching a new update for theXbox App available on Windows 10 and Windows 11, Il cui obiettivo principale è quello di simplificare e migliorare posteriormente l’experience per gli utenti. We are aware of the three main news, for the moment they are only available for Insider members.

Il nuovo aggiornamento, innanzitutto, potenzia the instrument for the scoperta di nuovi videogiochi introducing in Home Page the new collection “in trend”, nella quale vengono mostrati i 10 giochi più giocati in the appartenza region. Microsoft promises to update it frequently, in order to always offer an instantaneous response to market trends. Un’altra novità è representata dalla nuova funzione “Dicci cosa ti piace”which intends to include the best and tastes of the users putting different directions on their preferences.

The update intervenes also his sidebarspostando i giochi Installati all’interno della scheda La mia raccolta, e a wide selection of filters, to allow you to organize ancor più finemente the own library of giochi. Tra i nuovi criteria figurano il numero di giocatori, il rating e il genere.

Trovate un’anteprima dei cambiamenti nelle immagini allegate en calce a questa notizia. Tutte this newbie is now available in phase of testing for members of the Insider program e verranno rese pubbliche only nelle prossime seventimane. If you don’t fly, potete diventare degli Insider also voi.