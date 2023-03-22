Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is on offer at an incredible price on Amazon

The new Elite Wireless Controller for Xbox Serie 2 offers more than 30 new mods for gaming like a professional, with adjustable levers, new interchangeable components, up to 40 hours of autonomy from the rich battery and infinite possibility of customization with the Xbox Accessories app on your Xbox One console and Windows 10 devices.

The new Elite Series 2 controller with adjustable tension lever, rubber grip and block of grilletti più corti offer now infinite possibility of customization with interchangeable components and exclusive options of mappatura dei pulsanti nell’app Accessori Xbox.

Now it is possible to save up to 3 personalized profiles on the controller e passare da a profilo all’altro in ogni momento. With extreme ease If I can’t change the coprilevette, croci direzionali and rear levette To adapt the controller to the preferred gaming style.

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 is available on Amazon at a price of 100.99 euros in the white color (the price is always low) or 155 euros in the black version (list price of 179.99 euros), Follow the link to purchase it:

All’interno della confezione We will provide the Wireless Elite controller for Xbox Series 2, transport custody, a set of 6 levers (2 standard, 2 classic, 1 high, 1 bombata, a set of 4 rear levers (2 medium, 2 mini), a set of 2 croci direzionali (standard, sfaccettata), one instrument for adjusting the lever, one station for charging and USB-C cable.