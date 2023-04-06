Xbox Free Play Days: 2 games are playable for free this weekend

Like every week, Microsoft makes Xbox games available for free for a weekend. This week, it’s the turn of Bravery and Greed and PGA Tour 2K23 to join the list of titles on trial as part of Free Play Days.
The games are available now and playable until Monday, April 10 at 8:59 a.m. French time.
As usual, if you decide to continue the experience, your progress will be preserved and promotions on the Microsoft Store apply on the various titles.
Bravery & Greed
Bravery and Greed is a beat ’em up, roguelite, dungeon crawler playable up to 4 players. Choose from 4 classes, take part in deep and effective combat, and discover a multitude of competitive or cooperative modes with your friends, locally and/or online. Wealth or death!
A complex and effective combat system From the powerful Amazon, to the brave Warrior, passing by the agile Thief or the eccentric Sorcerer (and his faithful elemental), each class has a range of powerful combo attacks. Parry, dodge, and unleash destructive special attacks to defeat monsters, bosses, and even your friends.
PGA Tour 2K23
Put your skills to the test and show your style on the PGA TOUR to become the next FedExCup champion. Compete against other TOUR pros with your MyPLAYER and create new rivalries.
For the first time, male and female pro players, including Tiger Woods, are available for online and local play! PGA TOUR 2K23 features many licensed courses, including East Lake Golf Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club, TPC Scottsdale, and TPC Sawgrass, to name a few.
Create your ideal course with the market-leading course designer. This tool offers you thousands of customizable objects. With cross-platform support, you can even share your creation with the public to play online or locally.