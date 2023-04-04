Xbox Game Pass, April Game Announcements: Ghostwire Tokyo and Loop Hero for the New Year

After seeing that Quantum Break will make its return in the catalog of its gaming on demand service, Microsoft has announced the cast of games that will be added to Xbox Game Pass on the first month of April.

Apriamo danced with Loop Hero, available già da oggi For gli abbonati a Xbox Game Pass, sia su console che su PC. Ad affiancarlo also troviamo Iron Brigade and Ghostwire Tokyo, with quest’ultimo che per moti constituirà il nome de tipo de esta mese. Andiamo ad elencarvi di seguito tutte le novità de aprile con relative date di lancio all’interno del servizio.

Loop Hero (Console and PC) – Available now;

Iron Brigade (Cloud and Console) – 6 April;

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 12;

NHL 23 (Console) EA Play – April 13;

Minecraft Legends (Cloud, Console, and PC) – April 18, available on day one on Xbox Game Pass.

We have seen the return in the Game Pass catalog of Goat Simulator, which was previously rimosso state. The historic title sold out over time, a mass phenomenon becomes available in cloud, console and PC formats. For how much it protects DLC and Aggiuntivi contentconfirmed the latest test version in Early Access by EA Sports PGA with EA Play (available today), Jurassic World Evolution 2: Feathered Species Pack (available today), ed. everspace 2 – full release per PC (available from 6 April).

Tutto questo in attesa di Coffee Talk Episode 2: Hibiscus & Butterfly (Cloud, Console and PC), The Last Case of Benedict Fox, (Cloud, Console and PC) and Homestead Arcana (Cloud, Console and PC) will be confirmed for the month say april What do you think about the new Xbox Game Pass?

On our page you can consult the list of games that will be released in April from the Game Pass catalog.