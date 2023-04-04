Xbox Game Pass : Ghostwire, Loop Hero et Minecraft Legends pour avril

After begging the attention of PS Plus subscribers last March, the wobbly Ghostwire: Tokyo comes to find refuge on the Game Pass. If the promise of an action game in a Tokyo megalopolis infested with evil spirits and demons of all kinds had caught our attention, the end result was nothing very memorable. To clear his reputation, Ghostwire is preparing a very large content patch containing the mode roguelite “The Spider’s Thread”, new areas to explore, new mobs and extra skills. Bethesda’s software will be available on April 12, the same day as its release on Xbox Series.

Good news, the excellent Loop Hero also joins the round today. Roguelite atypical, he invites us to follow the quest of a troop of adventurers and manage their journey in order to optimize their initiatory journey. Buildings, monsters, events: it’s up to us to place them on the path of the protagonists. The very example of a game that, on paper, is more intriguing than attractive, but ends up becoming deadly addictive keyboard in hand. The friendly Iron Brigade from Double Fine Productions will also be there on April 6 on consoles. It’s a daring mix of shooter and tower-defense where you embody a giant mecha on a steampunk battlefield. We must simultaneously manage the defenses of our trenches and our offensive breakthroughs.

They are coming to Game Pass Loop Hero (Console & PC) – Disponible

Alas, every arrival leads to departures. “A soul for a soul,” said Thanos. So on April 15, 7 games will leave the Game Pass to other pastures. We particularly regret the loss of the cruel and realistic The Long Dark, which puts us to the test of our skills as survivalists in the far north, where the hats are made of fur and the snow is still falling.

They leave the Game Pass Life is Strange : True Colors (Cloud, Console & PC)

It should also be noted that from today, subscribing to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (maximum level of the subscription at 12.99 euros per month) unlocks three months of free access to the ADN streaming platform, which is dedicated anime in film or series. Head to the “Benefits” tab in the Xbox app to take advantage of this when the offer becomes available; at the time we publish these lines, it is not yet possible to recover the sesame.