Xbox Game Pass: Goat Simulator is making a comeback in the service

The first Xbox Game Pass game for April 2023 is available. While the service will host titles like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Minecraft Legends or The Last Case of Benedict Fox this month, Goat Simulator is now joining the catalog.

The game marks its big return to the Xbox Game Pass since it left the service on March 15. Goat lovers can therefore find it now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.

Goat Simulator (Console, PC & Cloud)