Xbox Game Pass: Goat Simulator is making a comeback in the service

The first Xbox Game Pass game for April 2023 is available. While the service will host titles like Ghostwire: Tokyo, Minecraft Legends or The Last Case of Benedict Fox this month, Goat Simulator is now joining the catalog.
The game marks its big return to the Xbox Game Pass since it left the service on March 15. Goat lovers can therefore find it now on Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, as well as on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.
Goat Simulator (Console, PC & Cloud)
Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing the next generation of goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to dream of being a goat, your dreams have finally come true!
Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much damage as possible while being a goat. It’s been compared to an old skateboarding game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you’re breaking stuff.
Destroy stuff in style, like doing a backflip while headbutting a bucket through a window, and you’ll earn even more points! When it comes to goats, the sky is no longer a limit, since you can probably outrun it and crash the game.