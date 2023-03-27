Xbox Game Pass: Microsoft ends the trial period at 1 euro

After three years of existence Microsoft has ended the trial period at 1 euro the first month of Xbox Game Pass. This offer did not meet its objectives and Microsoft is currently evaluating new promotions to attract players.

The party is over for PC and Xbox gamers. Microsoft promises that the price of Xbox Game Pass will not increase, on the other hand it removes the trial period at 1 euro. Through the voice of its communications manager, Microsoft informed The Verge that the company was ending the one-month trial period at 1 euro for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. This offer allowed access for a month to more than 100 games, including Valheim and Civilization 6 in March 2023, for almost nothing.

Microsoft did not explain the reasons for this decision, but the company said it “was evaluating different marketing promotions for new members in the future“. It is therefore possible that Microsoft will unveil a more targeted promotional offer in the near future to attract players to the Xbox Game Pass.

The Xbox Game Pass 1st trial did not meet its objectives

It’s been two years now that the Game Pass has not achieved its objectives. Fiscal year 2022 saw a subscriber growth rate of 28.07%, while Microsoft was aiming for 72.88%. The same was true in 2021. The last time Game Pass managed to exceed Microsoft’s growth expectations was in 2021.

It had been since 2019 that the first month on the Xbox Game Pass cost only €1. For three years, it was possible to exploit the system simply by being reimbursed the symbolic euro before the billing date, then allowing a little time to pass before being offered the trial period again. A good way for the clever ones to regularly take advantage of the impressive library of games for free. Similarly, there were offers of sponsorship or purchase of codes on key resale sites where the trial lasted three months instead of just one.

Predictably, this attractive offer could not last and met the launch needs of Xbox Game Pass. The video game subscription landscape isn’t the same today as it was in 2019. The service surpassed 25 million subscribers in January 2022, and Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently told The Verge that growth in the number of users has slowed down “because at some point you have reached all console users who want to subscribe“.

