Xbox Game Pass: Minecraft, hockey and a trip to Tokyo in April

The Xbox Game Pass has delivered its first batch of video games which are added to the catalog in April. Note the arrival as soon as it leaves Minecraft Legendsa more strategic version of the famous game.

Notice to fans of Minecraft! The most famous little pixelated bricks are back, but in an original version. Minecraft Legends arrives on April 18 and will already be available to subscribers at Xbox Game Pass.

But this time it’s an action-strategy game in which you will have to lead your allies into battle to defend the Surface against destructive Piglins. Exploration of various environments, resources to flush out and multiplayer games are on the menu.

In a completely different genre, Ghostwire: Tokyo will appeal to fans of the supernatural. Tango Gameworks’ game arrives with its update The Spider’s Thread and always shines with its electric graphic touch. In the Tokyo metropolis, the hero finds himself confronted with an unprecedented paranormal event. Helped by a ghostly ally, he will face spirits and mythological creatures from Japanese folklore.

Note the return of the surprising Goat Simulator -which makes you embody a goat sometimes flying, sometimes running who sows panic in town- and the arrival ofIron Brigadea mix of shooting game and Tower Defense born in the spirit of Double Fine Production (Psychonauts, Broken Age, Brutal Legend…).

Games coming to Xbox Game Pass in April 2023

Already available:

Loop Hero (Xbox et PC)

(Xbox et PC) Goat Simulator (Xbox, PC et Cloud)

6 avril:

Iron Brigade (Xbox et Cloud)

(Xbox et Cloud) Everspace 2 – Version 1.0 (PC)

12 avril:

Ghostwire: Tokyo (Xbox, PC et Cloud)

13 avril:

18 avril:

Minecraft Legends (Xbox, PC et Cloud)

Games coming into Xbox Game Pass and, like every month, games coming out. You have until April 15, 2023 to enjoy the following titles before they disappear from the service:

Life is Strange: True Colors (Cloud, Console & PC)

(Cloud, Console & PC) Moonglow Bay (Cloud, Console & PC)

(Cloud, Console & PC) Panzer Corps II (PC)

(PC) Rainbow Six Extraction (Cloud, Console & PC)

(Cloud, Console & PC) The Dungeon of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Disorder (Cloud, Console & PC)

(Cloud, Console & PC) The Long Dark (Cloud, Console & PC)

(Cloud, Console & PC) The Riftbreaker (Cloud, Console & PC)

It is possible to take advantage of a 20% discount to add them to your game library provided you buy them before they leave.