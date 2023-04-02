Xbox Game Pass: not only Quantum Break, but also 6 games in the catalog

Quantum Break is not the only game destined for Game Pass next week. Nella notte, the official application of the service in abbonamento di Microsoft is newly updated allungando a sette la conta dei titoli in uscita dal catalogo.

Other than that of Remedy – che, trattandosi di una produzione publicata da Xbox Game Studios, nessuno s’aspettava di vedere andare via – a metà april abbandoneranno la selezione di Game Pass anche altri High profile game like Life is Strange: True Colors and Rainbow Six: Extraction. I will continue to consult the complete list.

GamePass | I giochi che verranno rimossi il 15 april

Quantum Break

Life is Strange: True Colors

Rainbow Six: Extraction

The Riftbreaker

Moonglow Bay

The Dungeons of Naheulbeuk: The Amulet of Chaos

The Long Dark

Avete a little less than two weeks to complete the job that you have come to, in alternative you can take advantage of the 20% discount reserved for agli abbonati to acquire in via titoli di prodotti of your interest.

Fortunately, gli addii verranno presto compensati dall’annuncio dei nuovi giochi per Xbox Game Pass della prima metà di aprile, atteso nella giornata di martedì. Tra le produzioni già confirmate, we mention the version 1.0 of Everspace for PCin arrival on April 6, and Ghostwire Tokyo, scheduled for April 12 during a year of console exclusivity for PS5. In the meantime, I’ll stop it from promoting it at 1 euro, if we’re still keeping the rumor going that we’re imminently introducing the Piano Family for Game Pass.