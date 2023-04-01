Xbox Game Pass: Quantum Break is leaving the service soon

Which Xbox Game Pass games will be retired from the service in April? Games in the Xbox Game Pass catalog don’t stay there indefinitely. As you read in our Xbox Game Pass review file, games stay in the catalog between 12 and 18 months.

According to information from the Xbox Game Pass application, Quantum Break will soon leave the service. It’s quite surprising that a game published by Microsoft is removed from the catalog, and we can only advise you to play the game before its departure. Logically, he should leave the service on April 15, but that remains to be defined. Other games will be added to the list soon.

Xbox Game Pass games retired in April 2023