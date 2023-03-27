Xbox Game Pass: Trial subscription for 1 euro is now history

In recent years, Microsoft has a subscription for the Xbox Game Pass offered, where all new customers could purchase the first month for one euro. This campaign was surprisingly ended at the weekend. “We have stopped our previous introductory offer for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass and are evaluating other promotions for new members in the future.” it says in the current statement The Verge. Those responsible did not give a reason.

That’s what the Xbox Game Pass costs

For the time being, new customers will also have to pay the full price for a subscription. At the moment the prices are at 9.99 euros for the console or PC package. The monthly fee for Ultimate and thus also access to further content such as cloud gaming, Xbox Live Gold and EA Play is 12.99 euros. Every month the offer is expanded by several games. To the News in March Examples included Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, MLB The Show 23, Valheim, Civilization 6 and more.

When is the family subscription coming?

Microsoft has been testing one for some time Tariff for families in select regions, with the up to five players Can be added to an Xbox Game Pass subscription. Also Nintendo Switch Online offers such a plan. In Ireland, the family tariff is currently for 21.99 euros available per month. In the best case (if all five users share the cost of the subscription), the price is theoretically around 4.40 euros per customer.

There is already speculation on the Internet as to whether the end of the 1-euro test phase could be related to the start of the family tariff in other regions. This question should be clarified in the coming days and weeks. The family subscription is not yet available in Germany. Countries like Sweden, Hungary and Israel were added just under a month ago.

