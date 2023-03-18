Xbox Game Pass Ultimate at half price: the video tutorial in 5 minutes

If you often hear about Xbox Game Pass Ultimate but are still hesitant to take the plunge and offer yourself the subscription, the fault may be at a price slightly too high for you, then this video should satisfy you.

5 minutes to get the Xbox Game Pass at half price

Indeed, we present here an official tip validated by Microsoft that will save you a lot of money on your subscription! If you are not a subscriber, you will only have to follow the different steps in this guide to take advantage of the Xbox Game Pass at a very reduced price and thus benefit from several hundred titles to try in the subscription this year, including Redfall, Starfield, Cities Skylines 2, Hollow Knight: Silksong or even STALKER 2: Heart of Chornobyl.

Before you watch our guide, it is important to remember that this manipulation concerns Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, the most complete offer of Microsoft’s service with a huge catalog of titles, free games every month, various advantages , but also the Gold and EA Play subscriptions directly included to access a large library of Electronic Arts titles.

This video tutorial is based on our written tutorial which only has 4 small steps to perform the operation.