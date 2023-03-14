Xbox Game Pass: Valheim is available now on console (Game Preview)

Xbox Game Pass March games keep rolling in. After the arrival of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Guilty Gear Strive earlier this month, today the highly anticipated Valheim is joining the service.

Already available in the PC Game Pass, the game is now also available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. It is playable now through the Game Preview program.

Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.

