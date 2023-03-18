Xbox Game Pass will lose some games at the end of March

Prima di scoprire quali sono i nuovi giochi in arrivo in Xbox and PC Game Pass At the end of March, there was certainly less piacevole news. L’ultimo giorno del mese verranno rimossi dal catalogo altri sette giochi. Ecco quali sound.

The cycle of services like Xbox Game Pass is normal, please note: for a certain number of games that have arrived, some will not, even if it is not possible to see it. Sono ben sette i giochi verranno rimossi a fine meseas revealed by the latest update of the Xbox App for PC Windows 10/11 and mobile devices.

Double Dragon Neon (Cloud and Console)

ClusterTruck (Cloud, PC and Console)

MLB The Show 22 (Cloud, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S)

Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid (Cloud, PC and Console)

Kraken Academy!! (Cloud, PC and Console)

A Memoir Blue (Cloud, PC and Console)

Chinatown Detective Agency (Cloud, PC and Console)

Portateli will end between March 31, 2023 Oppure aprofittate dello sconto del 20% reserved agli abbonati Game Pass per acquistare i giochi di vostro intereste in via definitive, in this way diverteranno vostri per semper e potrete continuarli a giocare even dopo la rimozione dal catalogo.

Gli addii verranno sicuramente compensati con The announcement of the second game date of March for Xbox and PC Game Pass. If our forecasts are correct, they will arrive in the morning of Tuesday March 21, which coincides with the arrival of the last title of the first release of the month, Ni no Kuni 2: Il Destino di un Regno.