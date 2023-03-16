Xbox & PC Game Pass: Civilization VI is available now!

After the arrival of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Guilty Gear Strive earlier this month, and Valheim last Tuesday, Xbox Game Pass welcomes a new title today. This is Civilization VI, the strategy game developed by Firaxis.

The game joins Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass today and is also playable on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.

Civilization VI (Console, Cloud & PC)