Xbox & PC Game Pass: Civilization VI is available now!

After the arrival of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Guilty Gear Strive earlier this month, and Valheim last Tuesday, Xbox Game Pass welcomes a new title today. This is Civilization VI, the strategy game developed by Firaxis.
The game joins Xbox Game Pass and PC Game Pass today and is also playable on mobile via Xbox Cloud Gaming.
Remember that you can find the list of the next Xbox Game Pass games to be released in 2022, 2023 and 2024 in our full article. As usual, it is completed as announcements are made.
Civilization VI (Console, Cloud & PC)
Originally created by legendary designer Sid Meier, Civilization is a turn-based strategy game that challenges you to build an empire that can withstand the passage of time. Explore lands, study technologies, defeat your adversaries, and battle history’s greatest rulers to build the greatest civilization in the known world.
You choose the path to victory. Become a civilization at the forefront of scientific progress, dominate the world by the power of your army, or attract tourists who love cultural arts.
Play as one of 24 rulers from different countries and all periods of history. Build an empire of lucrative trade routes with Cleopatra in Egypt, display the military might of your legions with Trajan in Rome, or become a cultural beacon with Hōjō Tokimune in Japan. Each leader will be able to adapt to your playstyle to achieve victory, with exclusive abilities, units and infrastructure.