Xbox Series: 4 free games for subscribers to do quickly

If you are a regular user of Xbox services you should certainly be aware of the Free Play Days, offers that allow you to play several games for free for a short week. In addition to the games offered with the Games With Gold service, or those that are added to the large Xbox Game Pass catalog each month, subscribers can therefore enjoy a few additional titles, without paying a penny more than their regular subscription.

Four new free games on Xbox Series for a limited time

After Age of Empire 2 Definitive Edition, Journey to the Savage Planet, Embr or Indivisible last week, 4 new games became available for free. From April 6 to 10, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold subscribers will therefore be able to try out the golf game PGA Tour 2K23, the MMOs Black Desert and The Elder Scrolls Online (TESO) as well as the action platformer Bravery and Greed .

As usual, during this period, the games will be playable without any limits.

PGA Tour 2K23, the ultimate golf game

For golf lovers, PGA Tour is THE ultimate license. As with many EA sports licensed games, games PGA come out every year and always add new stuff. With this new opus, for example, it will now be possible to embody the most champions of the green around the world, including the most famous of all, Tiger Woods. You can also enjoy several courses all under official license such as East Lake Golf Club, St. George’s Golf and Country Club or TPC Scottsdale.

Black Desert, one of the best MMOs of the moment on Xbox Series

And the MMO Black Desert Pearl Abyss has been available for quite a while now on PC and Xbox, and continues to receive updates regularly. The game therefore takes advantage of the Free Play Days to open up more to those who have not yet taken the plunge. Black Desert offers a very rich heroic fantasy universe with several fully customizable character classes and a lot of content. In particular, you will be able to explore a vast world, search dungeons in groups and defeat imposing bosses.

The Elder Scrolls Online, Bethesda’s MMO that is still a hit

It is generally quite discreet, but TENSE is one of the most played MMOs on consoles and PC. Inspired by Bethesda’s greatest hits, The Elder Scrolls Online blends the publisher’s best RPGs into a single game and continues to update regularly with important DLCs and a whole host of free and paid content.

If you liked Skyrim, Oblivion and even Morrowindit’s a safe bet that TENSE can charm you. On the menu, solo content, a ton of quests, dozens of dungeons, raids and a huge region to visit, including iconic places in the franchise.

Bravery and Greed, the explosive platformer on Xbox Series

Bravery and Greed is the smallest game of this selection, but it does not deserve it. Mix of roguelite and hack’n slash playable alone or in cooperation, Bravery and Greed is a super-charged title where you will be asked to travel through different environments by blasting through almost everything that is on your way.

You can choose a character class and customize it as you see fit by collecting experience and equipment from your victims. Roguelite obliges, expect to face resistance in the dozens of dungeons that you will have to explore.