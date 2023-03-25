Xbox Series X: the Microsoft console is finally back in stock at Amazon, but until when?

You dreamed of it for a long time but, due to the conjecture and various shortages, this desire could never materialize. How about today that you become the proud owner of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console? This is likely with the return of the console to Amazon.
It’s undeniable, Microsoft’s Xbox Series X is a little gem of technology. It is no coincidence that it unleashed passions as soon as it was released on the market, thus finding itself in prolonged shortage with various businesses, both physical and online. This is good news : Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console is back in stock on Amazon in a bundle also including the digital version of Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition, this bundle being displayed at 559.99 euros. If, like many console gamers, you still dream of getting the next-generation console without succeeding because of its success, this bundle is the perfect opportunity to kill two birds with one stone. Indeed, not only will you get the console you’ve been dreaming of for a long time, but you’ll also enjoy the “VIP” version of Forza Horizon 5 in addition. Finally, to spoil nothing, Amazon offers you delivery for any order of this bundle. including Microsoft’s Xbox Series X.
Amazon: it’s time to treat yourself to the Xbox Series X!
You will then only have to take advantage of the exceptional performance of Microsoft’s Xbox Series X. Prepare to be surprised! Just like the Series S, the Series X makes it a point of honor to provide gamers with the best possible user experience. Equipped with an AMD Zen 2 octa-core processor clocked at 3.8 GHz, 16 GB of RAM and a 1 TB SSD with proprietary expansion slot, the console allows you to run without clash your favorite games, even ultra greedy. And with Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console backwards compatibility, you’ll even be able to nostalgically rediscover your very first Xbox games running on the original Microsoft console. However, the latest Xbox to date does not falter in terms of graphics either: its AMD graphics engine of 12 teraflops allows it to run all compatible games in 4K at 60 fps or in 8K at 120 fps. Especially since the raytracing technology with which it is adorned allows it to offer you breathtaking image rendering, with the most realistic reflections and refraction of light.
