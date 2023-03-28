Xbox Unveils Two New Colors for Xbox Elite Series 2 Controllers

As for Xbox controllers, the family continues to grow and the attendance of the Redmond firm on this part of the Xbox universe is still impressive. While the Stellar Shift was released on February 7 and the Velocity Green was released on March 7, it is now the Elite range that welcomes two little news.

The Xbox Elite Series 2 controller arrives in blue and red

So today Xbox unveiled these two new colors for the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller. While the Elite pads have been customizable in the Design Lab since October 2022, Xbox has decided to release two new colors denoting with the colors presented on the Elite controllers.

As a reminder, this is the last Elite Series 2 with the same overall design as the Elite Series 2 controller released in 2018, but without any additional accessories. It is sold at €129.99, and only includes the USB-C charging cable and the tool for adjusting the tension of the sticks. There is no additional stick, no additional paddles at the back, and you also do not have the base to recharge it in its carrying case.

The Pack of interchangeable components for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 controllers is sold at the price of € 59.99 and includes interchangeable sticks, paddles and different directional crosses, all in the transport box with the charging station and the USB-C cable.

It should also be noted that this is a more reliable and more durable model since Microsoft has listened to player feedback in order to make it a better product.

Pre-order the Xbox Elite Series 2 controller now in blue or in red available in a limited edition on the Microsoft Store for €139.99.