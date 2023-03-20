Xiaomi 12T vs Moto G200: which one comes closer to being a top phone? | Comparative

The Xiaomi 12T and the Moto G200 are two models that provide a similar proposition. They have several features of flagships, but with some savings so as not to weigh on the consumer’s pocket. Of the two options, which one is closer to being a top-of-the-line smartphone? That’s what Comparativo do TudoCelular will answer you now.



Comparative Index

design and connectivity

Xiaomi 12T

We started with the design with a cut that already shows the economy of the manufacturers. The two bodies are made of plastic. The difference is that the 12T has a frosted glass back, to make it look more modern than the metallic paint on the G200’s plastic lid. The Chinese model features a vertical camera block, which leaves the main sensor highlighted. The Moto, on the other hand, opts to leave the lenses without a block jumped, but even so, it does not have thinner dimensions than the competitor.

Motorola Moto G200

Xiaomi has put an IP53 certification, which guarantees protection against dust and splashes on your cell phone. She also inserted the fingerprint reader under the screen, while Motorola leaves the biometric sensor integrated into the power button. At the front, the choice was the same for the hole-shaped notch. On both sides, there is sixth generation Wi-Fi and NFC, for approximation payments, but no microSD slot for storage expansion. In addition, the Bluetooth 5.3 used by the Chinese is more advanced than the 5.2 version present in the rival. Xiaomi comes with the superior build and more design features. So he opens the scoring.

best construction Xiaomi 12T scratch protection None more modern look Xiaomi 12T Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? None Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Xiaomi 12T Best endurance certification? Xiaomi 12T Which is thinner and lighter? Xiaomi 12T Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both more advanced bluetooth Xiaomi 12T infrared emitter Xiaomi 12T

multimedia and resources

Screen

The Chinese model features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen, with 12-bit and a slightly higher resolution than the standard Full HD+ present on the Moto’s 6.8-inch IPS display. The result is a superior level of brightness in the 12T, plus the advantage of reproducing 68 billion colors. Motorola responds with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, for greater fluidity than the competitor’s 120 Hz. Even so, the panel used by Xiaomi still has the fastest touch sensor, which responds at 480 Hz. The Chinese was also the only one to put a Gorilla Glass 5 glass, to protect against scratches on your device. Among the benefits of each, the Xiaomi 12T still provides more advantages and scores again.

best screen technology Xiaomi 12T Best screen brightness Xiaomi 12T more colors Xiaomi 12T Best screen resolution Xiaomi 12T bigger screen Moto G200 Better screen-to-body ratio Xiaomi 12T High Hz screen? Moto G200 Fastest touch sensor Xiaomi 12T Does it have scratch protection? Xiaomi 12T Overall screen quality Xiaomi 12T

Sound

Only Xiaomi decided to bet on audio and inserted a stereo system in its cell phone. On the other hand, Motorola saved money and only left one speaker in its model, which compromises the immersive user experience. As a result, we have a superior sound power in the 12T, which also delivers the best balance between bass, mids and highs. None of them have a P2 headphone jack, but at least the Moto comes with an accessory with a P2 plug, to minimize inferior sound. This is an easy point for Xiaomi.

Sound is stereo? Xiaomi 12T Does it have P2 input? None Greater frequency balance Xiaomi 12T sound power Xiaomi 12T Do headphones come in the box? Moto G200

System

The 12T comes with Android 12 installed out of the box, while the G200 still comes with Android 11 native. In addition to having the latest system, the Chinese also offers the longest update time for its devices, as the competitor only guarantees the update to version 12 of the “little robot”. Overall, Motorola’s software flows a little better, both because of the cleaner interface and the higher refresh rate. At least, the fast mobile network is guaranteed in both, by supporting 5G. Moving on to features, Xiaomi has shortcuts in the side menu and the heart rate sensor in the digital reader as highlights. Moto already provides the popular gestures to turn on the flashlight and open the camera app, it also offers shortcuts on the side of the screen and even contains Ready For, which turns the phone into a portable PC. On the one hand, greater longevity. On the other, more advanced features and greater fluidity. We give one point for each here.

Well-updated system? Xiaomi 12T Will the system be updated in the future? Xiaomi 12T Which system or customization has more and better features? Moto G200 Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software Moto G200

Performance

The 12T uses the custom Dimensity 8100-Ultra chip, versus the Snapdragon 888 Plus present in the G200. Both with 8 GB of RAM, how are they in performance? Our tests showed a 22 second lead for Moto. In benchmarks, there is already a balance. The two end up alternating between who wins each indicator, although the score is not so far for either side. Moto’s RAM management flaws played a role for that time. They are also good options for games and manage to run even the most demanding titles with great quality and activated extras. For multitasking, Motorola scores the point here.

Who does better on the opening test? Moto G200 Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Both What is the most up to date processor? Xiaomi 12T Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Moto G200 Which has more storage? None

Battery

Both Xiaomi and Moto are powered by a battery with a capacity of 5,000 mAh. Does that mean they have the same duration? That’s not what we saw in our standardized tests. The Chinese achieved more than 26 hours of autonomy, with an advantage of 6 hours for the competitor. And even on recharge, the scenery does not change. The 120W adapter shipped in the 12T’s box lets you reach 100% in less than half an hour. Quite different from the G200, which needs more than an hour to complete the process, with its 33 W charger. This is an easy point for Xiaomi.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Xiaomi 12T Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Xiaomi 12T Does it have wireless charging? None

camera

These devices have a triple set of rear cameras, led by a 108 MP main sensor. During the day, both take pictures with good definition, but suffer from exaggerated contrast and limited HDR. In addition, they have a decent night mode, even if it is still far from perfect. Their ultrawide is not ugly, but still suffers from a drop in sharpness compared to the main one. The Moto has the benefit of this lens of having autofocus. Thus, you can have better macros than with the 12T’s dedicated camera. Motorola also inserted a blur sensor, for a more accurate portrait mode than the one made with software by Xiaomi. With better overall quality, we give the point to the G200.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day None best night photos None most versatile set Moto G200 best ultrawide Moto G200 best telephoto lens None best macro Moto G200 (via ultrawide) best depth Moto G200

Photos taken with the Xiaomi 12T

The 12T camcorder is limited to 4K video at 30 fps, while the G200 reaches 8K at 24 fps, or even 4K at 60 fps. Xiaomi’s focus could be more agile; and Moto’s stabilization, more efficient. At the very least, you’ll get good quality stereo audio capture on either one. We give one more point to Motorola.

Does it have optical stabilization? None Better electronic stabilization? Xiaomi 12T more agile focus Moto G200 Record in 8K? Moto G200 Does it record in 4K at 60 fps? Moto G200 Good audio capture Both best video quality Moto G200

Photos taken with the Motorola Moto G200

With the front camera, the duo takes good selfies during the day and they hit it well in portrait mode. The biggest difference happens at night, when the Chinese model manages to record less noise than the Motorola competitor. As for the footage from the front, both are restricted to Full HD resolution. This time it’s a point for Xiaomi.

Best front camera set Xiaomi 12T Front camera records in 4K? None best selfie Xiaomi 12T

price

Of these devices, only the G200 was officially launched in Brazil. The Xiaomi 12T is even found in national retail, but only by importers. The Moto was available in the country for a suggested price of R$ 5,000 and can now be found for less than R$ 3,000, a mark that has not been reached by the rival so far. Thus, Motorola closes the clash with the last point.

Which had the best launch price in Brazil? Moto G200 Which has the lowest current cost? Moto G200

8

Hardware 6.3

Cost Benefit Xiaomi 12T To compare

8.7

Hardware 7

Cost Benefit Motorola Moto G200 To compare

concluded

The confrontation between these “almost” tops of the line showed a great balance. The Xiaomi 12T narrowly won. Its highlights are the more premium design, the higher quality AMOLED screen, the stereo sound and the battery that lasts longer and takes less time in the socket. In addition, the Chinese delivers the longest system longevity, even without having the advanced features that the rival has. The Moto G200 comes close on the scoreboard, due to several benefits. Among them, we mention the faster multitasking performance and the cameras that do a good job in rear photos and videos, even falling behind in selfies. If your focus is performance, features and better images, Motorola still charges less for its set in the current Brazilian market. However, it is Xiaomi that will deliver the closest phone to a flagship between these two.

RESULT Xiaomi 12T: 6 POINTS Superior construction and slimmer design

AMOLED screen for brighter and better colors

stereo sound

Longer lasting system

Longer battery life and shorter charging time

Front camera with better night selfies Motorola Moto G200: 5 POINTS System with more advanced features

Faster multitasking performance

More versatile and higher quality rear cameras

Videos in 8K at 24 fps or 4K at 60 fps

Lowest price in the current Brazilian market

Do you find the advantages of the 12T more interesting, or do you still prefer what the Moto G200 offers? Which one would be your purchase option? Talk to us in the space below.