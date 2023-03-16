Xiaomi launches POCO X5 and X5 Pro 5G in Brazil; check the prices

A Xiaomi announced two new smartphones from the brand BIT in Brazil: the POCO X5 e X5 Pro 5G. These models, presented globally in February, deliver competent specifications for the category, including good processors from Qualcommlong battery life, Android 13 and fast charging technology up to 67 watts.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

O POCO X5 Pro 5G It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of maximum brightness.

Inside, the Chinese manufacturer has inserted a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. This chipset offers better performance than the previous model, released in 2022 with Snapdragon 695.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

There are three cameras at the back, the main one being 108 megapixels; the 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 120-degree field of view; and the tertiary 2 megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. Other features include: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader on the side and the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13.

POCO X5

O POCO X5 comes to the Brazilian market with some features of the Pro version, including the same 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, but the maximum brightness is now higher, jumping to 1,200 nits.

The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 695, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 1 TB. Although this is not the best chipset in its class, it still delivers satisfactory performance for most tasks.



POCO X5

A Xiaomi inserted three cameras at the rear, the main one being 48 megapixels; the 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 118-degree field of view; and the tertiary 2 megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, now adds up to 13 megapixels.

The battery is the same as its brother Pro, but the charging speed has dropped to 33 watts. The smartphone still supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, 3.5 mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader on the side and the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13.

price and availability

O POCO X5 e X5 Pro 5G are already available on the website of Xiaomi for the following prices:

POCO X5

6GB + 128GB: R$ 2.899,99;

R$ 2.899,99; 8GB + 256GB: value not yet disclosed.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

6GB + 128GB: R$ 3.499,99;

R$ 3.499,99; 8GB + 256GB: R$ 3.999,99.

Full technical sheet of POCO X5 and X5 Pro 5G:

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi LITTLE X5

GENERAL Status Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Launch Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Launch release date Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 06/02/2023 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 06/02/2023 Lowest historical price Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G R$ 1.550,00 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 R$ 1.764,00 Current price Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Body dimensions Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 162.1 x 76 x 7.9 mm Xiaomi LITTLE X5 165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm Weight Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 181g Xiaomi LITTLE X5 189g Construction Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Front Glass, Rear Glass and Plastic Frame Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Front Glass, Plastic Frame and Rear Glass Chip Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Dual SIM Hybrid Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Dual SIM Hybrid Water Protection Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G IP53 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 IP53 folding Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G No Xiaomi LITTLE X5 No

Platform Operational system Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Android 13 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Android 13 Processor Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi LITTLE X5 CPU Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 e 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 e 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold e 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) GPU Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Adreno 642L Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Adreno 619

Memoirs RAM memory Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi LITTLE X5 RAM Memory Type Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G – Xiaomi LITTLE X5 UFS 2.2 Internal Storage Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Extra Storage Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G microSDXC Xiaomi LITTLE X5 microSDXC Expansive RAM memory Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G yes and 3gb Xiaomi LITTLE X5 yes and 3gb

Bodies Fabric – Type Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G AMOLED Xiaomi LITTLE X5 AMOLED Screen – Size Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 6.67 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 6.67 Screen – Resolution Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 2400 x 1080 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 2400 x 1080 Screen – Frequency Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 120Hz Xiaomi LITTLE X5 120Hz Screen – Density Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 395 ppi Xiaomi LITTLE X5 395 ppi Screen – Protection Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen – Extras Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 1200 nits and HDR10 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 1200 nits and HDR10

main camera main camera Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52 e PDAF Xiaomi LITTLE X5 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide) e PDAF 2nd camera Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) Xiaomi LITTLE X5 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) 3rd camera Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Xiaomi LITTLE X5 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Camera – Extras Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G HDR, Panorama e Flash Dual-LED Xiaomi LITTLE X5 HDR, Panorama e Flash Dual-LED Video Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Full HD – 30 fps Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Full HD

Frontal camera Frontal camera Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 16MP, f/2.4 Xiaomi LITTLE X5 13MP, f/2.5 Front Camera – Extras Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G HDR e panorama Xiaomi LITTLE X5 HDR Video Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G FULLHD – 30fps Xiaomi LITTLE X5 FULLHD – 30fps

Battery Battery Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Charger Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3 e 67W Xiaomi LITTLE X5 33W

data networks 3G Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Sim Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Sim 4G Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Sim Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Sim 5G Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Sim Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Sim Wi-Fi Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct e Dual Band Xiaomi LITTLE X5 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac e Dual Band Bluetooth Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G A2DP, LE and Xiaomi LITTLE X5 A2DP, LE and GPS Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS e BDS Xiaomi LITTLE X5 A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS e GALILEO NFC Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Sim Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Sim

As As Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Loudspeaker, Stereo and Dolby Atmos Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Loudspeaker 3.5mm jack Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G Sim Xiaomi LITTLE X5 Sim