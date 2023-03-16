Xiaomi launches POCO X5 and X5 Pro 5G in Brazil; check the prices

A Xiaomi announced two new smartphones from the brand BIT in Brazil: the POCO X5 e X5 Pro 5G. These models, presented globally in February, deliver competent specifications for the category, including good processors from Qualcommlong battery life, Android 13 and fast charging technology up to 67 watts.
POCO X5 Pro 5G
O POCO X5 Pro 5G It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of maximum brightness.
Inside, the Chinese manufacturer has inserted a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. This chipset offers better performance than the previous model, released in 2022 with Snapdragon 695.
There are three cameras at the back, the main one being 108 megapixels; the 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 120-degree field of view; and the tertiary 2 megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.
The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. Other features include: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader on the side and the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13.
POCO X5
O POCO X5 comes to the Brazilian market with some features of the Pro version, including the same 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, but the maximum brightness is now higher, jumping to 1,200 nits.
The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 695, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 1 TB. Although this is not the best chipset in its class, it still delivers satisfactory performance for most tasks.
A Xiaomi inserted three cameras at the rear, the main one being 48 megapixels; the 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 118-degree field of view; and the tertiary 2 megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, now adds up to 13 megapixels.
The battery is the same as its brother Pro, but the charging speed has dropped to 33 watts. The smartphone still supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, 3.5 mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader on the side and the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13.
price and availability
O POCO X5 e X5 Pro 5G are already available on the website of Xiaomi for the following prices:
POCO X5
- 6GB + 128GB: R$ 2.899,99;
- 8GB + 256GB: value not yet disclosed.
POCO X5 Pro 5G
- 6GB + 128GB: R$ 3.499,99;
- 8GB + 256GB: R$ 3.999,99.
Full technical sheet of POCO X5 and X5 Pro 5G:
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
GENERAL
Status
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Launch
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Launch
release date
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
06/02/2023
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
06/02/2023
Lowest historical price
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
R$ 1.550,00
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
R$ 1.764,00
Current price
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Body
dimensions
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
162.1 x 76 x 7.9 mm
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm
Weight
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
181g
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
189g
Construction
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Front Glass, Rear Glass and Plastic Frame
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Front Glass, Plastic Frame and Rear Glass
Chip
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Dual SIM Hybrid
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Dual SIM Hybrid
Water Protection
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
IP53
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
IP53
folding
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
No
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
No
Platform
Operational system
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Android 13
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Android 13
Processor
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
CPU
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 e 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 e 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold e 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
GPU
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Adreno 642L
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Adreno 619
Memoirs
RAM memory
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
RAM Memory Type
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
–
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
UFS 2.2
Internal Storage
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Extra Storage
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
microSDXC
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
microSDXC
Expansive RAM memory
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
yes and 3gb
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
yes and 3gb
Bodies
Fabric – Type
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
AMOLED
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
AMOLED
Screen – Size
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
6.67
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
6.67
Screen – Resolution
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
2400 x 1080
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
2400 x 1080
Screen – Frequency
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
120Hz
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
120Hz
Screen – Density
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
395 ppi
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
395 ppi
Screen – Protection
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen – Extras
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
1200 nits and HDR10
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
1200 nits and HDR10
main camera
main camera
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52 e PDAF
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
48 MP, f/1.8, (wide) e PDAF
2nd camera
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)
3rd camera
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
Camera – Extras
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
HDR, Panorama e Flash Dual-LED
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
HDR, Panorama e Flash Dual-LED
Video
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Full HD – 30 fps
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Full HD
Frontal camera
Frontal camera
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
16MP, f/2.4
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
13MP, f/2.5
Front Camera – Extras
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
HDR e panorama
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
HDR
Video
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
FULLHD – 30fps
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
FULLHD – 30fps
Battery
Battery
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Charger
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3 e 67W
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
33W
data networks
3G
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Sim
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Sim
4G
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Sim
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Sim
5G
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Sim
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Sim
Wi-Fi
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct e Dual Band
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
802.11 a/b/g/n/ac e Dual Band
Bluetooth
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
A2DP, LE and
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
A2DP, LE and
GPS
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS e BDS
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS e GALILEO
NFC
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Sim
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Sim
As
As
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Loudspeaker, Stereo and Dolby Atmos
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Loudspeaker
3.5mm jack
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Sim
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Sim
Others
USB
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Tipo-C, On-The-Go e 2.0
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Tipo-C, On-The-Go e 2.0
Infra-red
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Sim
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Sim
Sensors
Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G
Fingerprint (side), Color spectrum, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Compass
Xiaomi LITTLE X5
Fingerprint (side), Color spectrum, Compass, Gyroscope and Accelerometer