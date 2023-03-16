Xiaomi launches POCO X5 and X5 Pro 5G in Brazil; check the prices

Xiaomi launches POCO X5 and X5 Pro 5G in Brazil; check the prices

Leave a Comment / Sci&Tech / By / March 16, 2023

A Xiaomi announced two new smartphones from the brand BIT in Brazil: the POCO X5 e X5 Pro 5G. These models, presented globally in February, deliver competent specifications for the category, including good processors from Qualcommlong battery life, Android 13 and fast charging technology up to 67 watts.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

O POCO X5 Pro 5G It features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels), 120 Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, 240 Hz touch sampling rate and 900 nits of maximum brightness.

Inside, the Chinese manufacturer has inserted a Snapdragon 778G processor, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage. This chipset offers better performance than the previous model, released in 2022 with Snapdragon 695.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

There are three cameras at the back, the main one being 108 megapixels; the 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 120-degree field of view; and the tertiary 2 megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, delivers 16 megapixels.

The 5,000mAh battery supports 67W fast charging. Other features include: Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, stereo speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader on the side and the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13.

POCO X5

O POCO X5 comes to the Brazilian market with some features of the Pro version, including the same 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, but the maximum brightness is now higher, jumping to 1,200 nits.

The embedded processor is the Snapdragon 695, combined with 6 GB or 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of storage, expandable via microSD up to 1 TB. Although this is not the best chipset in its class, it still delivers satisfactory performance for most tasks.

POCO X5
POCO X5

A Xiaomi inserted three cameras at the rear, the main one being 48 megapixels; the 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary with a 118-degree field of view; and the tertiary 2 megapixel macro. The front sensor, positioned in the small “hole” on the screen, now adds up to 13 megapixels.

The battery is the same as its brother Pro, but the charging speed has dropped to 33 watts. The smartphone still supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, 5G, 3.5 mm headphone jack, fingerprint reader on the side and the MIUI 14 interface based on Android 13.

price and availability

O POCO X5 e X5 Pro 5G are already available on the website of Xiaomi for the following prices:

POCO X5

  • 6GB + 128GB: R$ 2.899,99;
  • 8GB + 256GB: value not yet disclosed.

POCO X5 Pro 5G

  • 6GB + 128GB: R$ 3.499,99;
  • 8GB + 256GB: R$ 3.999,99.

Full technical sheet of POCO X5 and X5 Pro 5G:

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

GENERAL

Status

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Launch

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Launch

release date

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

06/02/2023

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

06/02/2023

Lowest historical price

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

R$ 1.550,00

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

R$ 1.764,00

Current price

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Body

dimensions

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

162.1 x 76 x 7.9 mm

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

165.9 x 76.2 x 8 mm

Weight

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

181g

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

189g

Construction

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Front Glass, Rear Glass and Plastic Frame

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Front Glass, Plastic Frame and Rear Glass

Chip

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Dual SIM Hybrid

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Dual SIM Hybrid

Water Protection

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

IP53

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

IP53

folding

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

No

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

No

Platform

Operational system

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Android 13

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Android 13

Processor

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

CPU

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Octa-core (1×2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 e 3×2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 e 4×1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold e 6×1.7 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)

GPU

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Adreno 642L

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Adreno 619

Memoirs

RAM memory

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

RAM Memory Type

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

UFS 2.2

Internal Storage

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Extra Storage

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

microSDXC

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

microSDXC

Expansive RAM memory

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

yes and 3gb

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

yes and 3gb

Bodies

Fabric – Type

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

AMOLED

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

AMOLED

Screen – Size

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

6.67

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

6.67

Screen – Resolution

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

2400 x 1080

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

2400 x 1080

Screen – Frequency

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

120Hz

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

120Hz

Screen – Density

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

395 ppi

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

395 ppi

Screen – Protection

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Corning Gorilla Glass 3

Screen – Extras

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

1200 nits and HDR10

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

1200 nits and HDR10

main camera

main camera

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52 e PDAF

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

48 MP, f/1.8, (wide) e PDAF

2nd camera

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide)

3rd camera

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)

Camera – Extras

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

HDR, Panorama e Flash Dual-LED

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

HDR, Panorama e Flash Dual-LED

Video

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Full HD – 30 fps

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Full HD

Frontal camera

Frontal camera

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

16MP, f/2.4

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

13MP, f/2.5

Front Camera – Extras

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

HDR e panorama

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

HDR

Video

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

FULLHD – 30fps

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

FULLHD – 30fps

Battery

Battery

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Charger

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3 e 67W

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

33W

data networks

3G

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Sim

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Sim

4G

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Sim

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Sim

5G

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Sim

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Sim

Wi-Fi

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Wi-Fi Direct e Dual Band

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac e Dual Band

Bluetooth

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

A2DP, LE and

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

A2DP, LE and

GPS

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

A-GPS, GALILEO, GLONASS e BDS

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

A-GPS, GLONASS, BDS e GALILEO

NFC

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Sim

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Sim

As

As

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Loudspeaker, Stereo and Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Loudspeaker

3.5mm jack

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Sim

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Sim

Others

USB

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Tipo-C, On-The-Go e 2.0

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Tipo-C, On-The-Go e 2.0

Infra-red

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Sim

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Sim

Sensors

Xiaomi POCO X5 Pro 5G

Fingerprint (side), Color spectrum, Accelerometer, Gyroscope and Compass

Xiaomi LITTLE X5

Fingerprint (side), Color spectrum, Compass, Gyroscope and Accelerometer

Related Posts

Leave a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *