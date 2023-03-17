Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite: the connected watch has a 20% discount

At Amazon, the Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite connected watch is currently on sale and goes to 56 €.

This is a very nice discount offered by Amazon on this connected watch from Xiaomi. Indeed, the connected bracelet Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite is 56 € instead of almost 70 € be one 20% discount. As this is a limited offer, it is advisable not to think too long as long as there is stock.

The Xiaomi Redmi Watch 2 Lite connected watch is at a low price at Amazon

Connected watches are practical and allow us to be informed about many elements of our state of health. Thanks to it, we can know our heart rate, our calories burned, use the training modes or the quality of sleep and many more.

Regarding the technical characteristics, know that it is equipped with a 1.55 inch LCD touch screen with a resolution of 360 x 320 pixels with a very correct 262 mAh battery which will allow you to use it for ten days. You can use it very easily thanks to the Xiaomi Wear application which will allow you to follow your sporting progress.

